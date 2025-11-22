Barrington Augustus Buns III Takes Over The Animator's Desk in Newest "How NOT to Draw" on Disney Channel
The latest How NOT To Draw short takes us back to Table Town while Barry tries to turn our animator into a new B.F.F. since Kiff isn’t around.
What’s Happening:
- Another How Not To Draw short has arrived on Disney Channel and this time we are learning, well, how NOT to draw one of our favorite characters from Kiff!
- Today, our animator takes on Barrington Augustus Buns III, whom we know better as Barry, the best friend of our titular squirrel from the hit animated series, Kiff.
- In the new short, Barry is trying to make friends with our animator, and to do that - he needs some fun, friend rituals. You know, like a secret handshake!
- Once that is established, they can do things that friends do, like make friendship bracelets! While Barry’s stays mostly on paper thanks to our animator, his bracelet for the animator is quite dimensional.
- By the end, Barry is given the best friend he needs, which of course, is Kiff. Kiff is no stranger to How NOT to Draw, and even points out that she has done one of these things herself.
- At another point, we see a model sheet for Trevor. Does that mean he might be popping up in one of these shorts soon?
- For now, catch Barry’s episode of How NOT to Draw below.
- This new How NOT To Draw short comes from the world of Kiff, which follows Kiff, an optimistic squirrel whose best intentions often lead to complete chaos, and her best friend Barry, a sweet and mellow bunny. Set in the bustling mountains of their world of Table Town, where animals and magical creatures live together in harmony, the series features the duo, who take the town by storm with their endless adventures and zest for life.
- How NOT to Draw is a short drawing tutorial parody series where animators bring beloved Disney characters to life, and the characters are given chaos that the animator(s) bring upon them. The series dates back to September of 2022 when it first appeared starring an animator (voiced by Kari Wahlgren) bringing Cricket Green from the hit series, Big City Greens to life in the first episode.
- Recent installments of the series include:
- Gramma Alice from Big City Greens
- Dr. Lullah from StuGo
- Cinderella
- Bill Cipher (Gravity Falls)
- Polly from Amphibia
- Scratch from The Ghost And Molly Mcgee
- You can catch many of these on the Disney Channel YouTube page or on Disney+, and find even more at our How NOT to Draw page.
