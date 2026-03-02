Unmistakably Fresh: Pixar's "Hoppers" Gets High Praise with a 97% Initial Rotten Tomatoes Score
"Hoppers" hits theaters this Friday, March 6th.
Pixar’s Hoppers is just a few days away, and Rotten Tomatoes is highlighting the high praise the film has already received.
What’s Happening:
- Pixar is no stranger to high praise on Rotten Tomatoes, with only one move in the history of the studio receiving a “Rotten” score with Cars 2.
- So it comes at no surprise that their latest adventure Hoppers is already sitting at a nearly perfect score on the film review site.
- Laughing Place also gave the film 5 out of 5 Lizard Emojis, so definitely check out our Hoppers review.
- Currently with a 97% from 65 reviews, Hoppers is the highest rated original film from Pixar since Coco, which was Certified Fresh at 97%.
- While Hoppers has not been certified yet, meaning the score could change, the film is essentially guaranteed to be Certified Fresh.
- Hoppers follows a young girl named Mabel as she embarks on an adventure inside a robot beaver.
- When scientists develop a technology that transfers human consciousness into robotic animals, Mabel harnesses this innovation to explore the hidden mysteries of the animal kingdom, revealing wonders beyond her wildest dreams.
- Hoppers hits theaters everywhere on March 6th.
