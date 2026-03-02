Unmistakably Fresh: Pixar's "Hoppers" Gets High Praise with a 97% Initial Rotten Tomatoes Score

Pixar’s Hoppers is just a few days away, and Rotten Tomatoes is highlighting the high praise the film has already received.

What’s Happening:

Pixar is no stranger to high praise on Rotten Tomatoes, with only one move in the history of the studio receiving a “Rotten” score with Cars 2.

So it comes at no surprise that their latest adventure Hoppers is already sitting at a nearly perfect score on the film review site.

Laughing Place also gave the film 5 out of 5 Lizard Emojis, so definitely check out our Hoppers review.

Currently with a 97% from 65 reviews, Hoppers is the highest rated original film from Pixar since Coco, which was Certified Fresh at 97%.

While Hoppers has not been certified yet, meaning the score could change, the film is essentially guaranteed to be Certified Fresh.

Hoppers follows a young girl named Mabel as she embarks on an adventure inside a robot beaver.

When scientists develop a technology that transfers human consciousness into robotic animals, Mabel harnesses this innovation to explore the hidden mysteries of the animal kingdom, revealing wonders beyond her wildest dreams.

Hoppers hits theaters everywhere on March 6th.

Read More Hoppers: