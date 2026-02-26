Want More Original Films from Disney and Pixar? Go See "Hoppers"

While we still have some time before the review embargo lifts for Pixar’s Hoppers, I think it is fair to say that I genuinely enjoyed the film. It may not fit neatly into the traditional Pixar mold, but it delivers where it matters most. There is plenty of humor, a surprising amount of heart, and an emotional sincerity that make it a rewarding experience on the big screen. It is the kind of movie that reminds you why going to a theater still matters. With that in mind, I have a simple call to action for Disney fans: see Hoppers in theaters, and tell your friends to do the same.

It is no secret that many Disney fans have grown frustrated with the steady stream of sequels coming from both Disney and Pixar. That exasperation is understandable. Sequels can feel safe, predictable, and sometimes creatively conservative. But the uncomfortable truth is that sequels often work. They take familiar worlds and beloved characters that audiences are already invested in, and the box office results tend to reflect that comfort. In fact, the four highest-grossing animated films of all time are all sequels. While those films also happened to be genuinely good, it is impossible to ignore the advantage that familiarity gives them.

Still, as much as we enjoy revisiting old friends, part of what made those franchises special in the first place was the thrill of meeting them for the very first time. Every beloved sequel-driven franchise began as an original idea that took a risk. If studios want to build the next generation of iconic characters and worlds, they have to keep trying new things, even when there is no guaranteed payoff.

This is where the conversation often becomes a bit unfair. There has been plenty of grumbling about an overreliance on sequels, despite the fact that both Pixar and Walt Disney Animation Studios have released several original films in recent years. Pixar gave us Turning Red, Luca, and Elemental, while Disney Animation released Strange World and Wish. Both studios also have original films on the way, including Gatto from Pixar and Hexed from Disney. Original storytelling has not disappeared, even if it sometimes feels overshadowed by louder franchise announcements.

At the end of the day, The Walt Disney Company is going to follow audience behavior. If ticket sales and online engagement consistently reward sequels more than originals, that is where resources will continue to flow. If fans truly want Disney to remain the innovative, risk-taking company it built its reputation on, then those original films need real, visible support.

That does not mean you should force yourself to see a movie you do not think you will enjoy, or pretend to like something just to prove a point. But when an original film is good, it deserves to be embraced. Buy a ticket. Talk about it. Recommend it to friends. Let Disney know that originality still matters to you.

Because if we do not support the films that take creative risks, we should not be surprised when Disney and Pixar retreat to the worlds they already know audiences will reliably show up for.