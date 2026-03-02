"Hoppers" Collection Brings a Playful Energy to Disney Store

Shirts, plush, and toys and part of this drop, but what we're really anxious for is more Tom Lizard merch!

This week, the long-awaited Pixar film Hoppers will be making its theatrical debut, and with it comes new merchandise! Guests can get a jump start on their shopping at Disney Store, where a selection of apparel, accessories, and toys is available to grow their Disney collection.



We’re getting excited for the release of Hoppers and the movie tie-in merchandise that’s just dropped at Disney Store.

While audiences won’t get to see the film until Friday (March 6th), they can check out the first wave of products inspired by Pixar’s latest release. As previously revealed, there’s a wonderful assortment of toys, accessories, apparel, and collectibles that’s available now and coming soon.

Over at Disney Store, fans can shop: T-Shirts Plush Playset

The Hoppers Collection is available now at Disney Store, and prices range from $14.99-$29.99

King George Plush – Hoppers – 11'' | Disney Store

Hoppers Figure Set | Disney Store

Mabel ''Beaver to the Rescue'' T-Shirt for Adults – Hoppers | Disney Store

Tom Lizard T-Shirt for Adults – Hoppers | Disney Store

Tom Lizard T-Shirt for Kids – Hoppers | Disney Store

Pond Crew T-Shirt for Kids – Hoppers | Disney Store

About Hoppers:

“Hoppers will revolve around a girl named Mabel, an animal lover who seizes an opportunity to use new technology to ‘hop’ her consciousness into a life-like robotic animal: an adorable beaver.”

