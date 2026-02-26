New Disney and Pixar “Hoppers” Merchandise Collection Coming This Spring

Disney Consumer Products has announced an array of new merchandise to enhance the anticipation for the upcoming theatrical release of Disney and Pixar’s Hoppers!

What’s Happening:

The heart, humor, and high-tech twist of Pixar's Hoppers are getting a delightful boost with brand-new apparel and toys from the Disney Store.

A brand-new character figure set inspired by the film's animal cast, available March 2. $14.99

Mabel “Beaver to the Rescue” T-Shirt for Adults: Join Mabel's mission with this cozy t-shirt, a perfect way to show your pond pride, available March 2, 2026. $19.99

Tom Lizard T-Shirt for Adults & Kids: Make cherished memories with the viral internet sensation Tom Lizard on this stylish tee, available March 2. $29.99

King George Plush: A charming and huggable plush of the beaver monarch himself, available on the film's release date, March 6. $24.99

Pond Crew T-Shirt for Kids: Featuring the glade's animal residents. Available March 2. $22.99

Expressions of Tom Lizard T-Shirt for Kids: Show off your many moods with this t-shirt. Available March 2. $22.99

Expanding the World Beyond the Screen

Beyond the apparel and toys, the Hoppers is also featured on a full slate of books available now:

About Hoppers:

Hoppers is a high-concept body-swap comedy about environmental activism, focusing on Mabel, a 19-year-old animal lover who uses new technology to "hop" her consciousness into a robotic beaver.The film was initially pitched to Pixar's Chief Creative Officer Pete Docter as a movie about disappearing penguins before evolving into a story about ecosystem-engineering beavers.

The movie doesn't shy away from its sci-fi influences, playfully acknowledging the similarities to James Cameron's Avatar with an in-universe joke where the characters themselves point out the comparison.

Director Daniel Chong (creator of We Bare Bears) originally envisioned the film as a globe-trotting Mission: Impossible–style spy thriller before story mentor Damon Lindelof advised scaling the adventure down to a local nature glade.

The voice cast features an all-star ensemble including Piper Curda (Mabel), Bobby Moynihan (King George), Jon Hamm (Mayor Jerry Generazzo), and Meryl Streep as the feared Insect Queen.

The breakout star of the movie, Tom Lizard, made his first viral appearance in a post-credits tease attached to Pixar's Elio in 2025, repeatedly typing the lizard emoji into a smartphone.

If you haven't checked out the trailer yet, you can watch it online before Hoppers hits theaters on March 6.

