Yogurtland to Introduce New "Hoppers" Inspired Flavor
The flavor arrives with the new film, due out in theaters soon.
To celebrate the arrival of the new Pixar Animation Studio's film, Hoppers, Yogurtland is introducing an exclusive new flavor that will be available for a limited time.
What’s Happening:
- Yogurtland, the leading self-serve frozen yogurt brand, is celebrating the release of Pixar Animation Studio’s all-new animated comedy adventure, Hoppers, with a bold, limited-time flavor ahead of the film's release exclusively in theaters March 6.
- At locations nationwide, collect Yogurtland's limited-edition Hoppers stickers and take a piece of the fun home with you!
- Now through March 29, Yogurtland guests can dig into No Sugar Added Mabel's Nutty Adventure, a flavor as bold and curious as Mabel herself.
- The exclusive flavor features Yogurtland's classic No Sugar Added Pecans and Pralines Frozen Yogurt, bursting with toasted pecans and rich butter praline flavor. The flavor blends wholesome ingredients with a playful twist, echoing the fun and adventurous spirit of Hoppers.
- Guests can visit stores to enjoy Yogurtland's signature customizable experience, pairing Mabel's Nutty Adventure with a variety of toppings, including Adventure Almonds, to make their own creative frozen yogurt masterpiece. Yogurtland joined the fun at a special content creator event, where attendees were among the first to try the limited-time flavor! From swirl-worthy creations to shareable moments, creators helped jump-start the Hoppers excitement—one spoonful at a time.
- To find a Yogurtland location near you, be sure to check out their official site.
What They’re Saying:
- Sam Kwon, Head of Project Services & eCommerce at Yogurtland: “This marks an exciting milestone for Yogurtland as our first-ever movie collaboration with Disney. We wanted to create a flavor that captures the fun and heart of the movie, giving fans of all ages a tasty reason to hop into the fun."
Hop To It:
- Fans can pick up the new and exclusive treat ahead of seeing Hoppers in theaters.
- In the new movie, animal lover Mabel seizes an opportunity to use a new technology to ‘hop’ her consciousness into a life-like robotic beaver and communicate directly with animals. As she uncovers mysteries in the animal world beyond anything she could have imagined, Mabel befriends charismatic beaver King George and must rally the entire animal kingdom to face a major, imminent human-threat: smooth talking local Mayor Jerry Generazzo.
- The push for the new Hoppers is in full swing right now, complete with an exhibit at the Pixar Place Hotel in California, a special preview and showcase at Walt Disney Presents at Walt Disney World, and a special look at the new film on Disney+.
