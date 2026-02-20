Photos: Hop Over to Disney's Hollywood Studios for a Preview of "Hoppers" at Walt Disney Presents
An exclusive sneak preview of Pixar’s latest animated feature Hoppers is now playing inside Walt Disney Presents at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
The preview for Hoppers has temporarily taken over for the “One Man’s Dream" film inside the Walt Disney Presents attraction at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Although, to be fair, it hasn't been showing for a few months now. The Christmas season saw a collection of holiday shorts playing, while a Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 preview has been playing since early January.
Before entering the theater, guests can see a plethora of concept designs, art and maquettes from the production of the film.
Inside the Walt Disney Theater, guests can enjoy a short preview of Hoppers – marked by some Hoppers artwork on the doors to the theater.
Percy Jackson fans will be happy to know that some of the costume displays and a photo op remain up, at least for now, inside Walt Disney Presents.
More on Hoppers:
- In Hoppers, we’ll follow Mabel – a nature student – who grew up surrounded by a nearby glade that serves as a sanctuary to hundreds of animals, spending hours there with her grandma – but now, years later, the animals have left the glade and that glade is at risk as Mayor Jerry Generazzo (voiced by Jon Hamm), is ready to build a highway through it.
- That’s when she discovers the Hoppers – scientists who have figured out how to hop their minds into robot animal bodies so they can study animals AS animals. While the scientists use it for research, Mabel tries to hop into an animal body to bring the critters back to the glade to stop Mayor Jerry.
- The voice cast also includes Kathy Najimy (Dr. Sam), Sam Richardson (Conner), Aparna Nancherla (Nisha) and Karen Huie (Grandma Tanaka).
- Multi-Grammy winning artist SZA is providing the end credits song for the film, titled "Save the Day."
- Catch Hoppers in theaters everywhere when it arrives on March 6, 2026.