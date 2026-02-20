Photos: Hop Over to Disney's Hollywood Studios for a Preview of "Hoppers" at Walt Disney Presents

Head to Disney’s Hollywood Studios now for a preview of Pixar’s latest film.

An exclusive sneak preview of Pixar’s latest animated feature Hoppers is now playing inside Walt Disney Presents at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

The preview for Hoppers has temporarily taken over for the “One Man’s Dream" film inside the Walt Disney Presents attraction at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Although, to be fair, it hasn't been showing for a few months now. The Christmas season saw a collection of holiday shorts playing, while a Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 preview has been playing since early January.

Before entering the theater, guests can see a plethora of concept designs, art and maquettes from the production of the film.

Inside the Walt Disney Theater, guests can enjoy a short preview of Hoppers – marked by some Hoppers artwork on the doors to the theater.

Percy Jackson fans will be happy to know that some of the costume displays and a photo op remain up, at least for now, inside Walt Disney Presents.

