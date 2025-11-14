Photos: Holidays Take Over "Walt Disney Presents" at Disney's Hollywood Studios with Film Artifacts, Shorts, and Santa Himself!

Personally, I think The Muppet Christmas Carol costumes should be protected by a guard 24/7, but that's just me.

Walt Disney Presents at Disney’s Hollywood Studios is an ever-changing exhibit space (at least toward the end of the walk-through attraction), and this time it’s getting a bit of a holiday twist.

Devotees may recall that Ariel (from the live-action film) used to meet in this location before being moved temporarily for the holidays, now allowing a meet and greet with Santa Claus to take over the pace. During Jollywood Nights, this space is also home to a Duffy meet and greet.

A new set of displays are sure to be the big draw though, featuring props and costumes from an array of classic Disney holiday films.

The Santa Clause

Babes In Toyland

The Muppet Christmas Carol





The theater at the end of the walk-through attraction, usually showing sneak peeks of upcoming films or the Walt Disney biography short film, One Man’s Dream, is now showing holiday shorts. Guests can wait for the doors to open and see On Ice, Pluto’s Christmas Tree, or The Art of Skiing.

For more information about how to get to Walt Disney World this holiday season to experience the new additions to Walt Disney Presents at Disney’s Hollywood Studios or any other time of year, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel who can assist with all your planning needs.

