First Full Trailer and Additional Voice Cast Revealed for Pixar's "Hoppers"
We're already ready for all the King George merchandise.
Get ready for the newest film from Pixar Animation Studios, Hoppers, with a new trailer revealing more of the fun we can expect from the new movie.
What’s Happening:
- We’re getting our first full trailer for the upcoming Pixar Animation Studios film, Hoppers, alongside a new poster for the film.
- The new film will introduce us to Mabel (voiced by Piper Curda), an animal lover who seizes an opportunity to use a new technology to ‘hop’ her consciousness into a life-like robotic beaver and communicate directly with animals. Using the technology, Mabel uncovers mysteries within the animal world that are beyond anything she could have imagined.
- Hoppers features the voice of Bobby Moynihan as King George, an undeniably optimistic, kind and larger-than-life beaver who is the leader of the pond and king of the mammals. Jon Hamm voices Mayor Jerry, a politician running for reelection in Beaverton. Under his shiny, perfectly coiffed hair and matching public persona, Jerry is losing his cool over the one thing he can’t control: Mabel.
- Along with the new trailer, we are learning of more additions to the voice cast, including Meryl Streep (Insect Queen), Dave Franco (Titus), Kathy Najimy (Dr. Sam), Eduardo Franco (Loaf), Melissa Villaseñor (Ellen), Ego Nwodim (Fish Queen), Vanessa Bayer (Diane), Sam Richardson (Conner), Aparna Nancherla (Nisha), Nichole Sakura (Reptile Queens), Isiah Whitlock Jr. (Bird King), Steve Purcell (Amphibian King), Karen Huie (Grandma Tanaka) and Tom Law (Tom Lizard), along with those previously announced voice cast members Piper Curda (Mabel), Bobby Moynihan (King George) and Jon Hamm (Mayor Jerry).
- Hoppers is directed by Daniel Chong (We Bare Bears), produced by Nicole Paradis Grindle (Incredibles 2) and features an original score by composer Mark Mothersbaugh (Thor: Ragnarok).
- Hoppers opens exclusively in theaters on March 6, 2026.
A Viral Moment:
- “Lizard. Lizard. Lizard.” You might remember that from when Pixar’s Elio arrived in theaters as a bootlegged (yes, we’ll say that since filming a theater screen is still bootlegging) clip from the post-credits scene teasing Hoppers that featured Tom Lizard hitting a button repeatedly at a lone desk in the dark.
- It didn’t tell us much about the new movie, but already got fans talking about what this was going to be - even if taken out of context for thousands of IG reels and TikToks.
- Now, eagle-eyed viewers of the new trailer can see a few more moments featuring Tom (sans Lizard button) throughout the video.
- It is also worth noting that the post-credits clip in Elio is not featured in the at-home versions of the film, and was only seen theatrically.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com