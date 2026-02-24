Stars, Creatives, and Critters Arrive for the World Premiere of Pixar's "Hoppers"
It was a star-studded and animal-infested night last night at the historic El Capitan Theatre, where the cast and creatives behind Pixar's latest film arrived for the world premiere of Hoppers.
What’s Happening:
- The filmmakers and voice cast behind the latest film from Pixar Animation Studios, Hoppers, arrived in Los Angeles in woodland style for the world premiere of the new movie.
- Stars, including Piper Curda, Bobby Moynihan, Jon Hamm, Dave Franco, Eduardo Franco, Vanessa Bayer, Daniel Chong (director), Nicole Paradis Grindle, p.g.a. (producer), SZA (“Save The Day” music by, lyrics by, performed by), Mark Mothersbaugh (composer) and Pete Docter (executive producer / Pixar chief creative officer) convened at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood last night (February 23) for the film’s premiere.
- Voice cast members Aparna Nancherla, Sam Richardson, Tom Law, Steve Purcell, Nichole Sakura, Karen Huie, Lila Liu, Eman Abdul-Razzak, Joe Spano, Eric Edelstein and Demetri Martin as well as Peter Sohn (executive producer), Kiri Hart (executive producer), Jesse Andrews (screenwriter), Rob Bisel (“Save The Day” music by, produced by) and Dr. Emily Fairfax (consultant / beaver expert) were also in attendance.
- In Pixar’s all-new animated comedy adventure Hoppers, animal lover Mabel (voice of Piper Curda) seizes an opportunity to use a new technology to ‘hop’ her consciousness into a life-like robotic beaver and communicate directly with animals.
- As she uncovers mysteries in the animal world beyond anything she could have imagined, Mabel befriends charismatic beaver King George (voice of Bobby Moynihan) and must rally the entire animal kingdom to face a major, imminent human-threat: smooth-talking local mayor Jerry Generazzo (voice of Jon Hamm). The all-star voice ensemble also features Kathy Najimy, Dave Franco and Meryl Streep.
- Hoppers is directed by Daniel Chong and produced by Nicole Paradis Grindle, with an original score by Mark Mothersbaugh. The film opens exclusively in theaters on March 6, 2026.
Outside The Theater:
- While the celebs and creatives were on scene, heading into the theater for the new film, outside the theater was a wonderful celebration of the animated feature.
- Those on hand were also able to sample the new flavor celebrating the new film that will be available at Yogurtland locations across the country.
- Other fun activations included photo spots with a Hoppers-themed Waymo car, games, and other fun featuring the new characters.
- Take a look at some of the fun stuff we found outside the historic El Capitan Theatre.
