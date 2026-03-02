Photos: Pixar's "Hoppers" Cast and Creators Appear at Special UK Family Screening Event

Are you excited for Hoppers, the new movie from Disney and Pixar headed into theaters this weekend? Then you might want to check out some photos from yesterday's special VIP family screening event of the film in London, which was attended by some of the cast and creatives behind the film.

What's happening:

A special family screening event for Disney/Pixar's Hoppers was held yesterday at London's Vue West End theater.

Hoppers director Daniel Chong (We Bare Bears: The Movie) was in attendance, alongside voice cast members Piper Curda (who plays Mabel in the movie), Bobby Moynihan (King George), and Dave Franco (Insect King), plus producer Nicole Paradis Grindle (Incredibles 2). Actress Amanda Holden (Wild at Heart) was also among the celebrity guests.

Hoppers will be released into theaters this Friday, March 6.

