Hop Into Action: Disney and Jane Goodall’s Roots & Shoots Celebrate Pixar’s “Hoppers” with New Challenge

Winners will receive a trip to Walt Disney World.
The Disney Conservation Fund and Jane Goodall’s Roots & Shoots are joining forces to encourage kids to connect with nature and make a difference for animals. 

What’s Happening:

  • Disney and Pixar’s Hoppers is less than a week away, and as excitement for the new film builds, Disney and Jane Goodall’s Roots & Shoots are teaming up to help kids funnel that excitement into something good. 
  • In partnership with the Disney Conservation Fund, the youth action program of the Jane Goodall Institute is looking to empower kids with the Hop Into the Animal Kingdom Challenge. 

  • The challenge is designed to honor projects that support domestic or wild animals across the United States.
  • Inviting young people to participate, individuals must join Roots & Shoots if they are not already members.
  • Participants must have completed their project within the last three months or be actively working on a Roots & Shoots project that helps animals.
  • Projects may be individual or collaborative.
  • For collaborative projects, applicants must explain their role as a team leader or key team member.
  • Roots & Shoots staff will select winners nationwide based on the quality and impact of their projects.
  • To be eligible, participants must be between 13-19 at the time of application submission, and cannot be employees of or immediate family to anyone at The Walt Disney Company or its subsidiaries. 
  • Two challenge winners will be chosen from each of five US regions, including Northeast, Southeast, Midwest, Southwest, and West. 
  • Winners will be recognized at Walt Disney World, which includes free flights, lodging, park entrance, and some meals for them and up to three family members/chaperons. 
  • Winners will also get $500 for their ongoing projects or to kickstart new projects, and will be invited to participate in the selection of other Roots & Shoots projects for grand awards. 
  • Submissions are due by April 3rd, with winners being notified on April 17th. 
  • For more information, visit rootsandshoots.org/hoppers

  • Hoppers follows a young girl named Mabel as she embarks on an adventure inside a robot beaver. 
  • When scientists develop a technology that transfers human consciousness into robotic animals, Mabel harnesses this innovation to explore the hidden mysteries of the animal kingdom, revealing wonders beyond her wildest dreams.
  • Hoppers hits theaters everywhere on March 6th.

