Hop Into Action: Disney and Jane Goodall’s Roots & Shoots Celebrate Pixar’s “Hoppers” with New Challenge

The Disney Conservation Fund and Jane Goodall’s Roots & Shoots are joining forces to encourage kids to connect with nature and make a difference for animals.

What’s Happening:

Disney and Pixar’s Hoppers is less than a week away, and as excitement for the new film builds, Disney and Jane Goodall’s Roots & Shoots are teaming up to help kids funnel that excitement into something good.

In partnership with the Disney Conservation Fund, the youth action program of the Jane Goodall Institute is looking to empower kids with the Hop Into the Animal Kingdom Challenge.

The challenge is designed to honor projects that support domestic or wild animals across the United States.

Inviting young people to participate, individuals must join Roots & Shoots if they are not already members.

Participants must have completed their project within the last three months or be actively working on a Roots & Shoots project that helps animals.

Projects may be individual or collaborative.

For collaborative projects, applicants must explain their role as a team leader or key team member.

Roots & Shoots staff will select winners nationwide based on the quality and impact of their projects.

To be eligible, participants must be between 13-19 at the time of application submission, and cannot be employees of or immediate family to anyone at The Walt Disney Company or its subsidiaries.

Two challenge winners will be chosen from each of five US regions, including Northeast, Southeast, Midwest, Southwest, and West.

Winners will be recognized at Walt Disney World, which includes free flights, lodging, park entrance, and some meals for them and up to three family members/chaperons.

Winners will also get $500 for their ongoing projects or to kickstart new projects, and will be invited to participate in the selection of other Roots & Shoots projects for grand awards.

Submissions are due by April 3rd, with winners being notified on April 17th.

For more information, visit rootsandshoots.org/hoppers.

Hoppers follows a young girl named Mabel as she embarks on an adventure inside a robot beaver.

When scientists develop a technology that transfers human consciousness into robotic animals, Mabel harnesses this innovation to explore the hidden mysteries of the animal kingdom, revealing wonders beyond her wildest dreams.

Hoppers hits theaters everywhere on March 6th.

Read More Hoppers: