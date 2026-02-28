Hop Into Action: Disney and Jane Goodall’s Roots & Shoots Celebrate Pixar’s “Hoppers” with New Challenge
Winners will receive a trip to Walt Disney World.
The Disney Conservation Fund and Jane Goodall’s Roots & Shoots are joining forces to encourage kids to connect with nature and make a difference for animals.
What’s Happening:
- Disney and Pixar’s Hoppers is less than a week away, and as excitement for the new film builds, Disney and Jane Goodall’s Roots & Shoots are teaming up to help kids funnel that excitement into something good.
- In partnership with the Disney Conservation Fund, the youth action program of the Jane Goodall Institute is looking to empower kids with the Hop Into the Animal Kingdom Challenge.
- The challenge is designed to honor projects that support domestic or wild animals across the United States.
- Inviting young people to participate, individuals must join Roots & Shoots if they are not already members.
- Participants must have completed their project within the last three months or be actively working on a Roots & Shoots project that helps animals.
- Projects may be individual or collaborative.
- For collaborative projects, applicants must explain their role as a team leader or key team member.
- Roots & Shoots staff will select winners nationwide based on the quality and impact of their projects.
- To be eligible, participants must be between 13-19 at the time of application submission, and cannot be employees of or immediate family to anyone at The Walt Disney Company or its subsidiaries.
- Two challenge winners will be chosen from each of five US regions, including Northeast, Southeast, Midwest, Southwest, and West.
- Winners will be recognized at Walt Disney World, which includes free flights, lodging, park entrance, and some meals for them and up to three family members/chaperons.
- Winners will also get $500 for their ongoing projects or to kickstart new projects, and will be invited to participate in the selection of other Roots & Shoots projects for grand awards.
- Submissions are due by April 3rd, with winners being notified on April 17th.
- For more information, visit rootsandshoots.org/hoppers.
- Hoppers follows a young girl named Mabel as she embarks on an adventure inside a robot beaver.
- When scientists develop a technology that transfers human consciousness into robotic animals, Mabel harnesses this innovation to explore the hidden mysteries of the animal kingdom, revealing wonders beyond her wildest dreams.
- Hoppers hits theaters everywhere on March 6th.
