New "Movie Surfers" Episode Dives Into Disney and Pixar’s "Hoppers"
Michelle Khare joins the filmmakers of Hoppers and National Geographic experts for a hands-on look at the inspirations behind the movie.
The Surfers are back! A new episode of Movie Surfers takes fans inside the making of Pixar’s Hoppers, guided by host Michelle Khare as she explores Pixar Animation Studios and the real-world ecosystems that shaped the film.
What’s Happening
- The newest episode of Movie Surfers focuses on Disney and Pixar’s upcoming animated adventure Hoppers, opening March 6th.
- Host Michelle Khare heads to Pixar Animation Studios to meet with director Daniel Chong and the filmmaking team, learning how real beaver behavior and ecological research influenced the story, visuals, and comedic tone of the film.
- The episode highlights how the filmmakers developed the movie’s robotic “hopping” technology concept, how sets and environments were built physically and digitally, and how character designs draw heavily from true beaver movement and anatomy.
- The Surfers also join National Geographic to explore beaver habitats firsthand alongside wildlife ecologist Dr. Christine Wilkinson. The segment focuses on how beavers act as keystone species and ecosystem engineers—central ideas inspiring the film’s themes.
- Piper Curda, who voices the lead character Mabel Tanaka, participates in the field visit, connecting the film’s story to real-world conservation and animal behavior.
- The episode reflects Movie Surfers’ legacy of granting fans behind-the-scenes access through interviews, studio visits, and on-location exploration—continuing the tradition that began when the series first premiered on Disney Channel in 1998.
- See the new episode below!