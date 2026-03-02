Movie Review: Daniel Chong's Pixar Debut “Hoppers” Is a Zany, Warm-Hearted Triumph

Pixar's greatest strength has always been the buddy comedy, and Hoppers — the studio's first feature from director Daniel Chong — is a worthy addition to that proud tradition. Visually inventive and tonally daring, the film ultimately rests on the relationship between its two leads, Mabel and King George — a duo that, by the time the credits roll, feels destined to sit alongside Buzz & Woody, Mike & Sulley, Joy & Sadness, and Miguel & Héctor in the Pixar hall of fame.

Opening in theaters March 6th, Hoppers follows Mabel Tanaka (Piper Curda), a college student whose passion for environmentalism puts her on a constant collision course with the bumbling Mayor Jerry Generazzo (a perfectly cast Jon Hamm) and his new beltway project — one that would bulldoze the Glade, a place she holds deeply sacred. When Mabel discovers the project could be legally derailed if a beaver returns to the pond, she hijacks her school's experimental robotics technology — the "hoppers" of the title — and goes deep undercover in the animal kingdom.

The film's emotional core runs deeper than its clever premise. Mabel's bond with her late grandmother, who taught her to manage her fiery temper through a quiet communion with nature, gives the story real weight. Now largely on her own as a young adult, the unlikely friendship she forges with King George (Bobby Moynihan) provides the emotional anchor that separates a good Pixar film from a great one. It may not hit quite as hard as Up or Coco, but it carries that same unmistakable Pixar sincerity.

Hoppers is also one of the studio's funniest films in years. Chong, best known for his television work, brings an anarchic small-screen sensibility to the big screen — quick visual gags, irreverent pop-up humor, and a restless comedic energy that could have felt out of place in a theatrical feature but instead feels refreshingly alive, anchored by a bold and distinctive visual style that permeates every frame. The film's ensemble of animal royals — an Insect Queen, a Bird King, a Fish Queen, and more — gives Chong ample opportunity to populate the world with memorable characters, and the movie makes the most of each one.

The voice cast is stellar across the board. Meryl Streep is genuinely unrecognizable as the imperious Insect Queen, a reminder that she can do anything. Moynihan, no stranger to broad comedy, delivers a surprisingly restrained and tender performance as King George, bringing warmth and depth to what could have been a purely comedic role. He's joined by a who's who of SNL alumni — Melissa Villaseñor, Ego Nwodim, and Vanessa Bayer among them, the latter of whom gets one of the film's most memorable sequences as Diane, a fish-out-of-water shark — along with Dave Franco, Eduardo Franco, Aparna Nancherla, Sam Richardson, Kathy Najimy, and Isiah Whitlock Jr. rounding out a deep and delightful ensemble.

Mark Mothersbaugh's eclectic score suits the film's genre-blending spirit perfectly, and a handful of well-chosen needle drops keep the soundtrack lively throughout. The cherry on top is SZA's end-credits song "Save the Day," which sends audiences out the door on exactly the right note.

For all its boldness, Hoppers never lets its environmental message become a lecture. At its heart, this is a film about fighting for what you love, doing what's right, and the transformative power of unexpected friendship. It marks a genuine creative swing for Pixar — and it connects. With Hoppers, the studio proves it still knows how to make something that feels new and timeless all at once.

I give Hoppers 5 out of 5 lizard emojis.

Hoppers opens Friday, March 6th, only in theaters.