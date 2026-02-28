That's a Wrap(ped Present): Hallmark's "Holiday Ever After" Finishes Filming at Walt Disney World

The film is set to debut for the 2026 Countdown to Christmas lineup.

This holiday season, Hallmark Channel will debut a new original film taking place at Walt Disney World. Thanks to a new post on Instagram, we now know the upcoming Christmas flick has wrapped.

Hallmark Channel’s 2026 original film Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True has officially wrapped filming at the Most Magical Place on Earth.

The channel has shared a short video announcing the filming completion by the cast in the Magic Kingdom hub.

The film stars Lacey Chabert (Mean Girls) and Travis Van Winkle (Transformers) as Lindsey and Philip.

When Lindsey heads out on her perfect Walt Disney World Christmas vacation, the magic is interrupted when she finds out a former and disastrous blind date, Philip is staying in the room next door.

The film was shot entirely on location at Walt Disney World and is sure to feature some of the most magical holiday traditions found throughout the resort.

The film also stars Richard Kind, Christy Carlson Romano, Bryce Dufee, Taegen Burns, Asher Alexander, and a cameo by Patrick Renna.

No official release date for the upcoming film has been announced, but is a part of the channel’s Countdown to Christmas 2026 lineup. .

