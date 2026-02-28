That's a Wrap(ped Present): Hallmark's "Holiday Ever After" Finishes Filming at Walt Disney World
The film is set to debut for the 2026 Countdown to Christmas lineup.
This holiday season, Hallmark Channel will debut a new original film taking place at Walt Disney World. Thanks to a new post on Instagram, we now know the upcoming Christmas flick has wrapped.
What’s Happening:
- Hallmark Channel’s 2026 original film Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True has officially wrapped filming at the Most Magical Place on Earth.
- The channel has shared a short video announcing the filming completion by the cast in the Magic Kingdom hub.
- The film stars Lacey Chabert (Mean Girls) and Travis Van Winkle (Transformers) as Lindsey and Philip.
- When Lindsey heads out on her perfect Walt Disney World Christmas vacation, the magic is interrupted when she finds out a former and disastrous blind date, Philip is staying in the room next door.
- The film was shot entirely on location at Walt Disney World and is sure to feature some of the most magical holiday traditions found throughout the resort.
- The film also stars Richard Kind, Christy Carlson Romano, Bryce Dufee, Taegen Burns, Asher Alexander, and a cameo by Patrick Renna.
- No official release date for the upcoming film has been announced, but is a part of the channel’s Countdown to Christmas 2026 lineup. .
- For those looking to head to Walt Disney World for their own chaotic Christmas stories, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.
Read More Walt Disney World:
- Disney Celebrates World Compliment Day by Highlighting Cast Members at Disneyland and Walt Disney World
- Diamond Horseshoe Pauses Dining for New Jessie’s Roundup Experience This Summer
- From Land to Sea: Walt Disney World Guests Offered Up to 25% Off Select Disney Cruise Line Sailings
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com