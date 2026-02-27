Diamond Horseshoe Pauses Dining for New Jessie’s Roundup Experience This Summer

The Magic Kingdom saloon shifts from table-service dining to a Toy Story–themed revue beginning May 16th.

Walt Disney World is getting ready to yodel, dance, and drawl this summer as the Diamond Horseshoe in Magic Kingdom prepares to debut a brand-new Toy Story–themed western revue. The long-running dining venue will temporarily pause table-service operations beginning May 16th as it makes way for the limited-time experience.

What’s Happening

Beginning May 16th, 2026, The Diamond Horseshoe will suspend table-service dining to prepare for Jessie’s Roundup, a new entertainment offering debuting for Cool Kids’ Summer 2026. Regular dining is expected to return in fall 2026.

Following the success of last year’s event, Cool Kids’ Summer is officially returning to Walt Disney World from May 26th through September 8th, 2026.

New this year, Jessie, Woody, and friends from Toy Story will host an upbeat western-themed celebration inside the Diamond Horseshoe, complete with crafting, dancing, and plenty of rootin’ tootin’ yodeling.

Jessie’s Roundup joins new and returning favorites across the resort, including GoofyCore at EPCOT, Bluey at Disney’s Animal Kingdom (Conservation Station), and Disney Jr. Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Live! at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

The Toy Story presence comes at a perfect time, with Toy Story 5 heading to theaters on June 19th. The new film finds Buzz, Woody, and Jessie confronting a challenge unlike any before: Lilypad, a tablet with bold ideas about what’s best for Bonnie, arrives to shake up the toys’ world.

A Look Back at the Diamond Horseshoe

The Diamond Horseshoe Revue opened at Magic Kingdom on October 1st, 1971, and was modeled closely after Disneyland’s version, The Golden Horseshoe. Disney Legend Wally Boag briefly relocated to Florida early on to help launch the show. Its original production featured live music, sing-along moments, a can-can welcome from Slue Foot Sue, and even an appearance by Pecos Bill.

Performed up to ten times a day, the revue earned a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records as the longest-running stage show of all time when it changed formats on October 1st, 1986.

In 1995, the restaurant reverted to the Diamond Horseshoe Revue name but transitioned to quick-service dining before closing in 2003.

The space later housed Goofy’s Country Dancin’ Jamboree for under a year and then sat unused until it reopened seasonally in 2009.

Beginning in 2016, the Diamond Horseshoe began operating as a table-service restaurant again, serving a similar menu to the adjacent Liberty Tree Tavern. Outside of special events, the stage has remained unused, making this summer’s new stage show a historic return for the 55-year-old Frontierland establishment.