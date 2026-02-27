Disney Celebrates World Compliment Day by Highlighting Cast Members at Disneyland and Walt Disney World

Disney is set to celebrate World Compliment Day by honoring the highest compliment cast members at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World

What’s Happening:

On World Compliment Day, Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort celebrate cast members and a milestone of more than 3 million Mobile Cast Compliments shared by guests.

These messages of appreciation continue to grow daily, recognizing cast members for the magic they create.

Mobile Cast Compliments is a feature in the My Disney Experience and Disneyland Resort apps that allows guests to send a heartfelt thank you to cast members.

The compliments honor memorable moments and leave a lasting impact on the cast members who receive them.

Many messages are inspired by personal and joyful experiences, such as those created by Kilimanjaro Safaris guides Charm and Angel.

Attraction guides at Kilimanjaro Safaris are among the most highly complimented cast members for their energy, humor, and guest connections.

Charm makes each safari special by bringing enthusiasm to every tour, offering close-up animal views, answering questions, and creating meaningful one-on-one moments for guests.

“These Mobile Cast Compliments remind me that the small moments matter. Even a quick chat or a fun fact can make someone’s day, and knowing that makes me smile.” – Charm

Angel creates meaningful guest experiences by meeting people where they are, offering excitement, calm moments, or heartfelt conversations with sincerity and joy at Walt Disney World Resort.

“Being named one of Walt Disney World’s top complimented cast members is something I never expected. I don’t think about numbers. I think about the smiles, the laughs, and the moments I get to share with guests. Knowing I made someone’s day—and that happiness carries forward—that’s what means the most.” – Angel

At Disneyland Resort, PhotoPass photographer Luis is the most-complified cast member for turning photo sessions into magical, imaginative experiences.

Luis is known for his signature humor, guiding guests to perfect photo locations, and creating fun, engaging interactions.

“Being named the most complimented cast member is beyond words. All I do is have fun with the guests and give them the experience I would want—capturing the moments I’d want to have of my kids. There are much better photographers than myself, but I think it’s my personality. I give the guests an adventure. Getting compliments from guests feels like they’re saying I left a memory with them. When they take the extra step to share that through the app, it’s pretty cool because it means they remember that I gave them something they truly enjoyed.” – Luis

Guest recognition through Mobile Cast Compliments makes a meaningful impact on cast members like Luis.

During Global Recognition Week, guests at both resorts were invited to share Mobile Cast Compliments in celebration of cast members.

The Mobile Cast Compliment feature is available year-round, spreading appreciation and extending the magic beyond each visit.

