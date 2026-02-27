Pin-Tastic Improvements: Disney Store Looking to Increase Fairness and Security for Pin Drops
Disney hopes to give fans the best experience possible when purchasing the limited collectibles.
Disney Store is looking to improve its Disney Pin Trading drop process to increase fairness and security.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Store’s weekly Disney Pin Trading drops have become increasingly popular.
- Happening every Tuesday at 8AM, fans from around the country hope to grab the next releases for their collection with Pin-Tastic Tuesdays.
- Unfortunately, like many online drops, pin trading drops have become increasingly difficult to purchase, with large numbers of fans as well as some resellers looking to pick up new sets.
- Disney Store has shared that they are currently working on new ways to improve fairness for their weekly pin drops.
- In addition, the online retailer has confirmed they’re working behind-the-scenes to improve security measures.
- As they continue to work on prioritizing fans in this process, they recommend being logged into your MyDisney account prior to 8AM as it is required for purchase.
- Disney notes that it’s committed to making sure they improve both their sales process and technology to prioritize giving fans the best experience possible.
- You can check out Disney Store’s current collection of available pins now.
