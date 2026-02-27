Pin-Tastic Improvements: Disney Store Looking to Increase Fairness and Security for Pin Drops

Disney hopes to give fans the best experience possible when purchasing the limited collectibles.
by |
Tags: , , , , ,

Disney Store is looking to improve its Disney Pin Trading drop process to increase fairness and security. 

What’s Happening:

  • Disney Store’s weekly Disney Pin Trading drops have become increasingly popular. 
  • Happening every Tuesday at 8AM, fans from around the country hope to grab the next releases for their collection with Pin-Tastic Tuesdays. 
  • Unfortunately, like many online drops, pin trading drops have become increasingly difficult to purchase, with large numbers of fans as well as some resellers looking to pick up new sets. 
  • Disney Store has shared that they are currently working on new ways to improve fairness for their weekly pin drops. 
  • In addition, the online retailer has confirmed they’re working behind-the-scenes to improve security measures. 
  • As they continue to work on prioritizing fans in this process, they recommend being logged into your MyDisney account prior to 8AM as it is required for purchase. 
  • Disney notes that it’s committed to making sure they improve both their sales process and technology to prioritize giving fans the best experience possible. 
  • You can check out Disney Store’s current collection of available pins now. 

Read More Disney Merchandise:

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber