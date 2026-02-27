Photos: New Black Spire Outpost Merchandise Flies Into Disneyland

Disneyland has released a new line of merchandise for guests to celebrate their trip to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

What’s Happening:

On a recent trip to Disneyland Resort, Laughing Place spotted a new selection of apparel and accessories in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

Celebrating Black Spire outpost, the designs are specific to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, giving Star Wars fans a way to commemorate their trip to the massively immersive land.

The new collection includes both unisex items and women’s items perfect for Star Wars fans from every walk of life.

Many of the designs also feature the iconic Aurebesh alphabet giving it an authentic Star Wars flair.

Let’s take a look at the new items:

Black Spire Outpost Baseball Cap ($32.99)

Black Spire Outpost Hoodie ($69.99)

Black Spire Outpost Youth Tee ($31.99)

Black Spire Outpost Adult Tee in Black ($34.99)

Black Spire Outpost Women’s Tank ($34.99)

Black Spire Outpost Millennium Falcon Tee ($36.99)

Currently, these items are not available on DisneyStore.com, so you’ll need to visit Batuu to grab these items.

