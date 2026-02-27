Photos: New Black Spire Outpost Merchandise Flies Into Disneyland
To the spire!
Disneyland has released a new line of merchandise for guests to celebrate their trip to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.
What’s Happening:
- On a recent trip to Disneyland Resort, Laughing Place spotted a new selection of apparel and accessories in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.
- Celebrating Black Spire outpost, the designs are specific to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, giving Star Wars fans a way to commemorate their trip to the massively immersive land.
- The new collection includes both unisex items and women’s items perfect for Star Wars fans from every walk of life.
- Many of the designs also feature the iconic Aurebesh alphabet giving it an authentic Star Wars flair.
- Let’s take a look at the new items:
Black Spire Outpost Baseball Cap ($32.99)
Black Spire Outpost Hoodie ($69.99)
Black Spire Outpost Youth Tee ($31.99)
Black Spire Outpost Adult Tee in Black ($34.99)
Black Spire Outpost Women’s Tank ($34.99)
Black Spire Outpost Millennium Falcon Tee ($36.99)
- Currently, these items are not available on DisneyStore.com, so you’ll need to visit Batuu to grab these items.
