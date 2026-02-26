New Disney Topps: Collectible Cards for Disney’s Big 7-0

Which ones did you get?!

Last summer, Disneyland Resort kicked off its 70th anniversary celebration with festive shows, collectibles, apparel, and so much more. The fun continues into 2026, and today sees the arrival of Topps cards at Disney Store.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Disney fans looking for a fun way to commemorate Disneyland’s 70th anniversary will be delighted to check out the assortment of Topps cards.

Fans can bring home a full case of the popular collectible cards which have been given a Disney update for the occasion. Classic Disneyland attractions, posters, characters, and even Mr. Disney are featured in beautiful color and design.

Along with the limited edition cars, each pack of 8 cards is presented in a foil wrapper that’s also decorated to mark the 70th anniversary and showcases Mickey Mouse and friends in their celebratory outfits.

Good to Know:

This exclusive configuration, available only at Disneyland and DisneyStore.com, delivers unique content and Park-only collectible elements.

Collect an assortment of 150 cards across four subsets.

Box includes 10 packs

Each pack includes eight cards although packs with a special insert may contain less cards

The Disneyland Resort 70th Anniversary Topps is available at Disney Store starting at 8 am PT. The full case sells for $150.00

Disneyland 70th Anniversary Trading Cards by Topps | Disney Store

Inserts: Posters: Posters showcases a selection of classic attraction posters from throughout the Park's history. Now modern trading card collectors can experience how these iconic Disney experiences were first presented to Guests From Silver Screen to Main Street: From Silver Screen to Main Street features parades from over the years that turned Disney stories into live experiences on Main Street, U.S.A. A Pirate's Life Chrome: A Pirate's Life Chrome plunges collectors into the world of Disneyland's Pirates of the Caribbean, featuring fan-favorite characters and those immortalized in the ride's iconic entrance murals. With a vibrant Chrome® finish, each card delivers bold color and high-impact presentation worthy of this legendary attraction. Attraction Autographs: Attraction Autographs features authentic autographs from talent who voice iconic Disneyland characters or narrate memorable aspects of the Park. Look for autographs of Tim Allen, Margaret Kerry and more!

Exclusives: Base Set Red & White Light Bulb Variation: Find a special Red & White Light Bulb Variation of the Base Set, inspired by the famous bulbs on Main Street, U.S.A. This variation features the distinctive bulbs, including the iconic half red and half white bulb, worked into the card design. Happy Haunts Chrome®: Happy Haunts Chrome® showcases beloved characters from Disneyland's Haunted Mansion in a spooky, fun insert. Each card celebrates the attraction's unique charm and enduring popularity. It's a must-have for fans of The Haunted Mansion and collectors who love a touch of Disney mischief. Unsigned On-Site Autographs: Unsigned On-Site Autographs features cards of beloved Disneyland characters with a blank autograph spot, giving Park goers the chance to create their own keepsake. This insert turns every visit into an interactive experience and adds a personal touch to your collection. Disneyland Exclusive Foil Parallels: Foil parallels available only at Disneyland and DisneyStore.com - Purple Glitter Foil, and Gold Confetti Foil (numbered to 55).



