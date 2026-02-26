Inside Look at the Construction of the Main Show Building for Avengers Infinity Defense
A structural engineer shares an inside look at the structural mechanics and seismic design behind the new Avengers: Infinity Defense attraction.
The Disneyland Resort released a video showing the construction of the Avengers Campus with structural engineer Alanna.
What’s Happening:
- Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure is expanding to include two new attractions, anchored by the massive Avengers: Infinity Defense show building.
- Walt Disney Imagineering released an Instagram reel with Disney structural engineer Alanna taking a tour of the construction site.
- The video shows off the primary structure with deep underground foundations to support the main building columns.
- Overhead catwalks are currently being installed to eventually house the heavy infrastructure required for the attraction, including projectors, audio systems, and complex physical show elements.
About the Avengers Campus Expansion:
- Avengers: Infinity Defense will be a motion-based dark ride where guests travel to Asgard, Wakanda, and New York City to stop King Thanos from utilizing stolen multiverse-jumping technology.
- The expansion will also feature Stark Flight Lab, a secondary attraction utilizing a Kuka robotic arm system to swing two-person pods through a simulated test flight.
- The two attractions will be joined by a massive, newly constructed white metal canopy.
- Vertical construction for the expansion officially began in August 2025.
