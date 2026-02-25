Eggstravaganza Activity Returns to Disneyland Resort Next Month
What characters will be featured this year?
Perfect for the springtime season, a fan-favorite egg-hunting activity is coming back to the Disneyland Resort, with three different experiences for guests to enjoy.
What’s Happening:
- A favorite springtime tradition is returning to the Disneyland Resort early next month, with the return of Eggstravaganza.
- During the Eggstravaganza, guests will be able to look for character-themed eggs throughout the Disneyland Resort - placed on window ledges, in planter boxes, and in the nook of a doorway, as an example.
- There are three different maps that can be purchased. One each in Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and the Downtown Disney District.
- Maps can be purchased, packaged with stickers to mark your finds, for $11.99 plus tax at select merchandise locations throughout the Disneyland Resort.
- Find each egg on the map, and when complete, guests can return their map to a redemption location to receive one of six prizes.
- Maps can be purchased at:
- Downtown Disney District
- Disney Home
- Disney Storyland Boutique
- Disney’s Pin Traders
- WonderGround Gallery
- World of Disney
- Disneyland Park
- Adventureland Bazaar
- Candy Palace and Candy Kitchen
- Disney Clothiers, Ltd.
- Disney Showcase
- Disneyana
- Emporium
- EngineEAR Souvenirs
- Eudora's Chic Boutique Featuring Tiana's Gourmet Secrets
- Le Petite Chalet
- Pioneer Mercantile
- TomorrowLanding
- Disney California Adventure Park
- Elias & Co.
- Gone Hollywood
- Ramone's House of Body Art
- Rushin’ River Outfitters
- Seaside Souvenirs
- Trolley Treats
- Resort Hotels
- Disney’s Fantasia Shop in the Disneyland Hotel
(Downtown Disney District Map)
- Acorns Gifts & Goods in Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa
(Downtown Disney District and Disney California Adventure Park Maps)
- STOR-E in Pixar Place Hotel
(Downtown Disney District Maps)
- Maps Can Be Redeemed at:
- Downtown Disney
- Disney’s Pin Traders
- World of Disney
- Disneyland Park
- Disney Showcase
- Disney California Adventure
- Elias & Co.
- The activity will take place at the Disneyland Resort starting on March 3, and running to April 6, 2026. To visit the Disneyland Resort for yourself and partaking in this fan-favorite experience, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!
A Hot Tip:
- Yes it is always fun to hunt down and find all the eggs hidden throughout Downtown Disney, Disneyland, and Disney California Adventure, but sometimes you just want the prize!
- In most cases, the map can be taken to the redemption locations (listed above) and exchanged for the prize, without finding the eggs on the map.
- While there may be a healthy bit of ribbing and roasting from the Cast Member for not completing the map the hard way, more than likely they'll still stamp your map (or whatever designation to show that it has already been redeemed) and hand you the completion prize.
