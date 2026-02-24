Foodie Guide to the 2026 Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival

We're California Dreamin' of everything there is to try this festival season!

Get ready to sip, savor, and celebrate, as Disneyland has shared the complete Foodie Guide to the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival, serving up mouthwatering bites and refreshing drinks inspired by the many flavors of the Golden State. This year's event takes place from March 6 through April 27, 2026.

As is tradition for the festival, food and beverages with flavors inspired by the Golden State will be featured at marketplaces and select locations throughout Disney California Adventure. Guests can save on multiple festival menu items with a scannable Sip and Savor Pass, which is available in four or eight coupon options, which can be redeemed for select food and nonalcoholic beverages. Sip and Savor Passes can be shared among a group or used across multiple visits to this year’s festival. Items eligible for redemption with a Sip and Savor Pass are designated with a 🍽️ in this guide.

You may also receive one complimentary Mickey-shaped Food & Wine plate with the purchase of a Sip and Savor Pass, available while supplies last.

Celebrate with a special Disney Gift Card design featuring Chef Goofy, which comes with a complimentary limited-edition pin featuring Carthay Circle Restaurant, if you spend at least $125 upon activation.

Now, let’s take a look at the full Foodie Guide, as shared by the Disney Parks Blog.



Food & Wine Festival Marketplaces

California Craft Brews

Performance Corridor

Food Item:

🍽️ Chicharrón Nachos: Chicharrón, chorizo, cheese sauce, tomatoes, and salsa verde (New)

Beverages:

🍽️ California Punch: Mango purée, guava nectar, cucumber syrup, and lemon juice garnished with a mango-chile lollipop (Non-alcoholic)

Mango Guava Cocktail: Vodka, mango purée, guava nectar, cucumber syrup, and lemon juice garnished with a rainbow sour belt gummy

Vodka, mango purée, guava nectar, cucumber syrup, and lemon juice garnished with a rainbow sour belt gummy Bottle Logic Brewing, Explorando (New)

California Beer Flight: LA Bodega Brewing Company La Fresa seltzer, Bottle Logic Brewing Explorando Mexican lager, Trademark Brewing Codebreaker IPA, and Russian River Brewing Company Blind Pig IPA (New)

LA Bodega Brewing Company La Fresa seltzer, Bottle Logic Brewing Explorando Mexican lager, Trademark Brewing Codebreaker IPA, and Russian River Brewing Company Blind Pig IPA LA Bodega Brewing Company, La Fresa (New)

Trademark Brewing, Codebreaker (New)

Tropical Chamoy Michelada: Tomato juice, chamoy, and passion fruit purée served with Bottle Logic Explorando rimmed with Tajín Clásico (New)

Tomato juice, chamoy, and passion fruit purée served with Bottle Logic Explorando rimmed with Tajín Clásico Russian River Brewing Company, Blind Pig

Cluck-A-Doodle-Moo

Paradise Gardens Park

Food Item:

🍽️ Asa’DOS: Grilled skirt steak, chipotle chicken, Spanish rice, and salsa verde

Beverages:

Crowns & Hops Brewing Co., The Dopest Hazy IPA (New)

Hot Honey White Sangria brought to you by National Geographic: Sauvignon blanc, gin, hot honey syrup, grapefruit juice, and sweet and sour garnished with sliced jalapeños (New)

Garlic Kissed

Performance Corridor

Food Item:

🍽️ Sirloin Gruyère Mac & Cheese with black garlic chimichurri, garlic butter crunch, and Fresno chile slices

Beverages:

🍽️ Cuties Mandarin Orange & Blackberry Punch: House-made Cuties Mandarin orange purée, blackberry and strawberry purées, blackberry syrup, Simply Fruit Punch, and grapefruit juice garnished with a Cuties Mandarin orange (Non-alcoholic) (New)

Bourbon Peach Tea Lemonade: Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Co. Ceylon Black Tea-infused bourbon, peach purée, Simply Lemonade, and Simply Fruit Punch garnished with a peach ring (New)

Golden Dreams

Performance Corridor

Food Items:

🍽️ Musubi Fried Rice brought to you by Disney Vacation Club: AULANI Resort-inspired steamed rice with egg, glazed spiced ham, umami mayo, and furikake

🍽️ Cherry Cobbler Pot de Crème: Vanilla custard, cherry filling, and oat crumble (Plant-based)

Beverages:

Tiki Spritz: Dark rum, Italian aperitif, pineapple juice, guava nectar, guava syrup, and sweet and sour topped with Sprite and garnished with a pineapple wedge (New)

Watermelon Cucumber Mojito: White rum, watermelon liqueur, mojito and cucumber syrups, watermelon purée, and lime juice topped with Topo Chico and garnished with a watermelon gummy wedge and Tajín twist

LA Style

Performance Corridor

Food Items:

🍽️ Carbonara Pizzetta: White sauce, Nueske’s Applewood Smoked Bacon, and black pepper drizzle (New)

🍽️ Junior LA Street Dog with jalapeño mayo, pepper and onion relish, and Nueske’s Applewood Smoked Bacon

Beverages:

🍽️ Cherry Cola Cold Brew: Joffrey’s Coffee 70th Anniversary Blend, oat milk, and vanilla crème and cherry syrups topped with a cherry cola cold foam and a maraschino cherry (Non-alcoholic) (New)

Joffrey’s Coffee 70th Anniversary Blend, oat milk, and vanilla crème and cherry syrups topped with a cherry cola cold foam and a maraschino cherry (Non-alcoholic) Seaborn Strawberry Lemonade Margarita (New)

Mercado de Antojos

Grizzly Peak

Food Items:

🍽️ Torta Ahogada: Braised pork carnitas, frijoles charros, pickled onion, and salsa (New)

🍽️ Café de Olla Tres Leches Cake: Café de olla-infused tres leches topped with piloncillo, chantilly, cinnamon, and a Mickey-shaped cookie

Beverages:

Brown Soul Brewing Co., Quiero Maiz (New)

Black Cherry Paloma: Blanco tequila, black cherry purée, and sweet and sour topped with Fresca and garnished with a lime wheel

Blood Orange Paloma: Blanco tequila, Italian aperitif, blood orange juice, and sweet and sour, topped with Fresca and garnished with a lime wheel

Cantarito-Style Paloma

Paloma Flight: Cantarito-Style Paloma, Black Cherry Paloma, and Blood Orange Paloma

Peppers Cali-Ente

Performance Corridor

Food Items:

🍽️ Tajín Habanero Seasoned Wings with Tajín chile-lime sauce (New)

🍽️ Ramen Mac& & Cheese: Furikake crumble, fish cakes, green onions, and chile crunch (New)

Beverages:

🍽️ Strawberry Guava Lemonade: Simply Lemonade, strawberry purée, and guava syrup topped with vanilla cream and freeze-dried strawberries (Non-alcoholic) (New)

Pickle Whiskey Sour: Bourbon, pickle and lime juices, and sweet and sour rimmed with Tajín Clásico and Tajín Chile-Lime Sauce and garnished with a pickle spear

Bourbon, pickle and lime juices, and sweet and sour rimmed with Tajín Clásico and Tajín Chile-Lime Sauce and garnished with a pickle spear Seaborn Strawberry Lemonade Margarita (New)

Uncork California

Paradise Gardens Park

Food Item:

🍽️ Mickey-shaped Macaron made with SNICKERS bar pieces: Chocolate Mickey-shaped macaron filled with caramel ganache, made with SNICKERS bar pieces

Beverages:

Blue Raspberry Pineapple Mimosa: Sparking wine, blue raspberry syrup, and pineapple juice (New)

Sparking wine, blue raspberry syrup, and pineapple juice Mango Melon Mimosa: Sparkling wine, mango purée, and rock melon syrup (New)

Sparkling wine, mango purée, and rock melon syrup Strawberry Punch Mimosa: Sparkling wine, strawberry purée, and Simply Fruit Punch (New)

Sparkling wine, strawberry purée, and Simply Fruit Punch Mimosa Flight: Mango Melon Mimosa, Strawberry Punch Mimosa, and Blue Raspberry Pineapple Mimosa (New)

Mango Melon Mimosa, Strawberry Punch Mimosa, and Blue Raspberry Pineapple Mimosa Famille Perrin, Côtes du Rhône Reserve Rosé (New)

Kendall Jackson, Chenin Blanc (New)

La Crema, Chardonnay (New)

Nielson, Pinot Noir (New)

Red Wine Flight: Famille Perrin Côtes du Rhône Reserve Rosé, Nielson Pinot Noir, and Tablas Creek Vineyard Patelin De Tablas Rouge (New)

Famille Perrin Côtes du Rhône Reserve Rosé, Nielson Pinot Noir, and Tablas Creek Vineyard Patelin De Tablas Rouge Tablas Creek Vineyard, Patelin de Tablas Blanc (New)

Tablas Creek Vineyard, Patelin de Tablas Rouge (New)

Une Femme, The Betty Sparkling Brut (New)

White Wine Flight: Kendall Jackson Chenin Blanc, La Crema Chardonnay, and Tablas Creek Vineyard Patelin De Tablas Blanc (New)

Throughout Disney California Adventure

Please note that menu items redeemable with a Sip and Savor Pass in this section — designated with a 🍽️ — are served in tasting-size portions (not full entrees) and are not available through mobile order. Any item designated with a 🍽️ that is purchased through mobile order will be a full-sized portion and is not redeemable with the Sip and Savor Pass.

Carthay Circle Restaurant

Buena Vista Street

Beverages:

Blackberry Brambling Road: prite, blackberry syrup, lemon juice, soda water, and muddled mint garnished with a mint sprig (New)

prite, blackberry syrup, lemon juice, soda water, and muddled mint garnished with a mint sprig Pear Pressure: Reposado tequila, orange liqueur, pear nectar, and agave syrup garnished with a black sugar rim, a skewered pear, and a mint leaf (New)

Reposado tequila, orange liqueur, pear nectar, and agave syrup garnished with a black sugar rim, a skewered pear, and a mint leaf Smoke in Bloom Cocktail: Black raspberry liqueur, mezcal, and pineapple and lime juices garnished with a dehydrated lime wheel (New)

Clarabelle’s Hand-Scooped Ice Cream

(mobile order available)

Buena Vista Street

Food Item:

🍽️ Frozen Banoffee Banana: Milk chocolate-dipped frozen banana with toffee pieces, caramel sauce, and white chocolate drizzle (New)

Trolley Treats

Buena Vista Street

Food Item:

Remy Caramel Apple

Award Wieners

(mobile order available)

Hollywood Land

Food Item:

Chile Relleno Torta: Chile relleno, refried beans, salsa roja, lettuce, cotija cheese, sour cream, and guacamole on toasted telera bread served with fries (New)

Hollywood Lounge

(mobile order available for select items)

Hollywood Land

Food Items:

🍽️ Chicken and Waffle Mole Taco: Waffle taco shell filled with chicken in spicy mole sauce, white rice, pepitas, and sesame seeds (New)

Asian Street Burrito: Marinated beef, kimchi fried rice with bacon, gochujang, cabbage salad with almonds, and toasted ramen topped with gochujang aïoli

Beverages:

Malbec: Don Miguel Gascon, Mendoza, Argentina (New)

Don Miguel Gascon, Mendoza, Argentina Tempranillo: Condado de Haza Crianza, Ribera del Duero, Spain (New)

Condado de Haza Crianza, Ribera del Duero, Spain Rosé: Campuget Wines, Nîmes, France

Campuget Wines, Nîmes, France Sauvignon Blanc: Whitehaven Wine, Marlborough, New Zealand

Whitehaven Wine, Marlborough, New Zealand Wine Flight: Whitehaven Wine, Campuget Wine, Condado de Haza Crianza, Don Miguel Gascon (New)

Schmoozies!

(mobile order available)

Hollywood Land

Food Item:

Mickey-shaped Banana-Hazelnut Waffles: Mickey-shaped waffles with chocolate-hazelnut filling topped with banana whipped topping and powdered sugar (New)

Studio Catering Co.

(mobile order available)

Hollywood Land

Food Items:

🍽️ Chicken and Waffle Mole Taco: Waffle taco shell filled with chicken in spicy mole sauce, white rice, pepitas, and sesame seeds (New)

Waffle taco shell filled with chicken in spicy mole sauce, white rice, pepitas, and sesame seeds Asian Street Burrito: Marinated beef, kimchi fried rice with bacon, gochujang, cabbage salad with almonds, and toasted ramen topped with gochujang aïoli

Pym Test Kitchen

(mobile order available)

Avengers Campus

Food Item:

Spinach and Artichoke Grilled Cheese: Spinach and artichoke on parmesan-crusted sourdough served with potato bites (New)

Terran Treats

Avengers Campus

Food Item:

🍽️ Pandan Latte Churro: Coffee sugar, pandan whipped cream, and toasted coconut shavings (New)

Cozy Cone Motel 5 – Popcone

(mobile order available)

Cars Land

Food Item:

🍽️ Green Pozole: Traditional Mexican stew with chicken and hominy served with chips (New)

Aunt Cass Café

(mobile order available)

San Fransokyo Square

Food Items:

🍽️ Burrata Toast: Toasted Boudin sourdough, onion jam, lemon burrata, marinated cherry tomatoes, arugula, and balsamic glaze

Banana Caramel Bread Pudding: Banana pudding with caramelized butter sauce, whipped topping, and crushed vanilla wafers (New)

Bunch of Grapes Pull-apart Bread: Boudin sourdough pull-apart bread (Plant-based) (New)

Boudin Bread Cart

(Available Mar. 5 through Apr. 27)

San Fransokyo Square

Food Item:

Bunch of Grapes Pull-apart Bread: Boudin sourdough pull-apart bread (Plant-based) (New)

Cappuccino Cart

(mobile order available)

San Fransokyo Square

Beverage:

🍽️ Ube Latte with Matcha Foam: Ube milk with matcha cold foam (Non-alcoholic) (New)

Cocina Cucamonga Mexican Grill

(mobile order available)

San Fransokyo Square

Beverages:

🍽️ Strawberry Horchata: House-made rice and cinnamon beverage with strawberry purée (Non-alcoholic)

Strawberry Horchata-Rum Cocktail: Spiced rum and house-made rice and cinnamon beverage with strawberry purée

Lucky Fortune Cookery

(mobile order available)

San Fransokyo Square

Food Item:

🍽️ Bulgogi Bowl: Bulgogi beef and gochugaru-marinated cucumbers over rice garnished with spicy mayo, crispy shallots, and sesame seeds (New)

Beverage:

🍽️ Pandan Milk Tea: Oat milk and toasted coconut with brown sugar tapioca spheres topped with coconut cold foam (Non-alcoholic) (New)

Bing Bong’s Sweet Stuff

Pixar Pier

Food Item:

Remy Caramel Apple

Lamplight Lounge

(reservations highly recommended)

Pixar Pier

Food Items:

Chef’s Special: Thai-BBQ porkchop with drunken noodles, Chinese broccoli, scrambled egg, peanut chile oil, Thai basil, and a lime wedge (New)

Chocolate-Pistachio Donuts (New)

Beverage:

The Lamplight Old Fashioned: Bourbon, citrus, spice and floral Spanish liqueur, Maraschino Liqueur, bitters, Luxardo Juice, and a Luxardo Cherry (New)

Lamplight Lounge – Boardwalk Dining

(reservations highly recommended)

Pixar Pier

Beverage:

The Lamplight Old Fashioned: Bourbon, citrus, spice and floral Spanish liqueur, Maraschino Liqueur, bitters, Luxardo Juice, and a Luxardo Cherry (New)

Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta

(mobile order available)

Paradise Gardens Park

Food Item:

Chicken Spinach Artichoke Dip Pizza: Herb roasted chicken with spinach artichoke creamy cheese sauce (Available by slice or whole pie) (New)

Paradise Beer Garden

Beverages:

Artifex Brewing Company, Pink Guava Mango Hard Seltzer (New)

Crown & Hops Brewing Co., 8 Trill Pils (New)

SLO Brew, A-Slo-Ha Blood Orange Hazy IPA (New)

Smog City Brewing Co., Coffee Porter (New)

2 Towns Ciderhouse, Prickly Pearadise (New)

Ogopogo Brewing, La Llorona Mexican Lager

Build Your Own Flight: 4 oz. pours, select 4 of the above

Paradise Garden Grill

(mobile order available)

Paradise Gardens Park

Food Items:

🍽️ Pork Chile Verde Chalupas: Two chalupas filled with pork in salsa verde, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, and queso fresco served with Spanish rice and refried beans topped with queso fresco (New)

Aguachile Loaded Chips: Zesty chips topped with lime-cooked shrimp, fresh cucumbers, and red onion with aguachile salsa

Zesty chips topped with lime-cooked shrimp, fresh cucumbers, and red onion with aguachile salsa 🍽️ Café de Olla Tres Leches Cake: Café de Olla-infused tres leches topped with piloncillo, chantilly, cinnamon, and a Mickey-shaped cookie

Smokejumpers Grill

(mobile order available)

Grizzly Peak

Food Item:

🍽️ Pizza Slider: Slider beef patty with mozzarella cheese, fried pepperoni, bell peppers and onions, sautéed mushrooms, and marinara sauce served on a brioche bun and garnished with pepperoncini

Select Outdoor Vending Carts

Throughout Disney California Adventure

Food Items:

Lemon-Pepper Turkey Leg: Turkey leg with lemon pepper seasoning

Pull-apart Pizza Bread filled with seasoned ricotta and topped with marinara sauce, mozzarella, and pepperoni slices

filled with seasoned ricotta and topped with marinara sauce, mozzarella, and pepperoni slices 🍽️ Blue Vanilla Cotton Candy: Blue vanilla cotton candy (Redeemable with Sip and Savor Pass from Mar. 6 through Apr. 27)

Blue vanilla cotton candy (Redeemable with Sip and Savor Pass from Mar. 6 through Apr. 27) 🍽️ Watermelon Cotton Candy: Pink watermelon cotton candy (Redeemable with Sip and Savor Pass from Mar. 6 through Apr. 27)

Downtown Disney

Disney Wonderful World of Sweets

Food Item:

Remy Caramel Apple

Our Picks

Boy is there ever so much to choose from! The Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival offers so many different flavors that will leave you California Dreamin'. For this author, here are some of the items I’m most excited about:

Cluck-A-Doodle-Moo – Asa’DOS: Grilled skirt steak, chipotle chicken, Spanish rice, and salsa verde

– Asa’DOS: Hollywood Lounge – Asian Street Burrito: Marinated beef, kimchi fried rice with bacon, gochujang, cabbage salad with almonds, and toasted ramen topped with gochujang aïoli

Asian Street Burrito: Marinated beef, kimchi fried rice with bacon, gochujang, cabbage salad with almonds, and toasted ramen topped with gochujang aïoli Terran Treats – Pandan Latte Churro: Coffee sugar, pandan whipped cream, and toasted coconut shavings

– Pandan Latte Churro: Aunt Cass Café – Banana Caramel Bread Pudding: Banana pudding with caramelized butter sauce, whipped topping, and crushed vanilla wafers

– Banana Caramel Bread Pudding: Banana pudding with caramelized butter sauce, whipped topping, and crushed vanilla wafers Lucky Fortune Cookery – Pandan Milk Tea: Oat milk and toasted coconut with brown sugar tapioca spheres topped with coconut cold foam (Non-alcoholic)