Popular DCA Photo OP Walled-Off for Refurbishment on Buena Vista Street
There currently are no stories to tell.
"Storytellers," Disney California Adventure's statue depicting Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse, is currently unavailable to guests who want to pose for photos at the park.
What’s Happening:
- A popular photo spot for guests visiting Disney California Adventure is currently behind walls for refurbishment.
- Located at the end of Buena Vista Street near the Carthay Circle Restaurant and the Elias & Co. retail location, guests visiting the park will usually find the statue commonly known as “Storytellers.”
- The statue depicts an earlier version of Walt Disney alongside an earlier version of Mickey Mouse than the duo seen in the “Partners” statue at adjacent Disneyland Park at the end of Main Street U.S.A.
- Currently, the statue is behind walls on one side and scrim on the other, jutting out onto the sidewalk on Buena Vista Street, leaving the photo op unavailable for the time being.
- Perfect for Buena Vista Street, “Storytellers” depicts what Walt Disney might have looked like when he arrived in Los Angeles back in 1923.
- While Mickey is with him in the statue (and he himself did not debut until 1928), the animated icon takes on a look like he did in the early 1930s, standing on top of a suitcase next to Walt in the statue.
- Unlike the aforementioned “Partners” statue at Disneyland, “Storytells” is placed on the street corner at ground level and fully accessible to park guests for photos and posing.
- While this original iteration is currently unavailable to park guests at Disney California Adventure, the statue has since been duplicated at both Tokyo DisneySea and Shanghai Disneyland.
- Currently, there is no date known for when the statue will once again be available to guests of Disney California Adventure.
