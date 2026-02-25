Storytellers Cafe Hosting Special Easter Brunch and Dinner Buffets at Disney's Grand Californian Hotel

Heading to the Disneyland Resort for Easter? Then you might want to celebrate the holiday with a special brunch or dinner buffet at Storytellers Cafe.

What's Happening:

  • Storytellers Cafe at Disney's Grand Californian Hotel will be hosting a festive Easter brunch and dinner buffet this year, offering the chance to meet some beloved Disney characters while you dine.
  • This special dining experience takes place on Sunday, April 5 only, with brunch served from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and dinner served from 1:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • The brunch menu features Mickey waffles, an omelet bar and a variety of breakfast options.
  • The Easter dinner buffet features roasted turkey breast, prime rib and classic comfort foods.
  • Each buffet will offer an assortment of Easter-inspired desserts and dishes, both hot and cold.
  • Bookings for the Easter dining experience open on Tuesday, March 3.
  • The brunch buffet costs $74 per adult (ages 10+) and $39 per child (ages 3 to 9), while the dinner costs $89 per adult (ages 10+); $42 per child (ages 3 to 9).

