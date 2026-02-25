Storytellers Cafe Hosting Special Easter Brunch and Dinner Buffets at Disney's Grand Californian Hotel
Celebrate Easter at the Happiest Place on Earth!
Heading to the Disneyland Resort for Easter? Then you might want to celebrate the holiday with a special brunch or dinner buffet at Storytellers Cafe.
What's Happening:
- Storytellers Cafe at Disney's Grand Californian Hotel will be hosting a festive Easter brunch and dinner buffet this year, offering the chance to meet some beloved Disney characters while you dine.
- This special dining experience takes place on Sunday, April 5 only, with brunch served from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and dinner served from 1:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- The brunch menu features Mickey waffles, an omelet bar and a variety of breakfast options.
- The Easter dinner buffet features roasted turkey breast, prime rib and classic comfort foods.
- Each buffet will offer an assortment of Easter-inspired desserts and dishes, both hot and cold.
- Bookings for the Easter dining experience open on Tuesday, March 3.
- The brunch buffet costs $74 per adult (ages 10+) and $39 per child (ages 3 to 9), while the dinner costs $89 per adult (ages 10+); $42 per child (ages 3 to 9).
More Disneyland Resort News:
- More details have been announced for the upcoming Disneyland After Dark event celebrating 70 years of Disneyland history – including some Disney Afternoon favorites!
- A favorite springtime tradition is returning to the Disneyland Resort early next month, with the return of the Eggstravaganza.
- While an exterior refurbishment takes place, Gibson Girl Ice Cream Parlor remains open for guests at Disneyland Park.
- Get ready to sip, savor, and celebrate, as Disneyland has shared the complete Foodie Guide to the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com