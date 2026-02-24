As you’re walking right down the middle of Main Street U.S.A. at Disneyland Park, guests will now notice that the northwestern block of the street is partially covered in scrim and scaffolding.

It appears that exterior work is taking place on the walls of the Carnation Cafe, though the restaurant itself remains open for guests to enjoy, save for maybe the exterior seating.

Also shadowed within the space is the exterior of Gibson Girl Ice Cream Parlor. Tucked behind some of the work, this favorite snack stop is still open for guests to get their ice cream, though the windows are mostly covered.

Another area of the restaurant might be getting brand new windows altogether. Some of this space of the Gibson Girl Ice Cream Parlor is traditionally adorned with menus and more seating, though at the time of our visit today, that was non-apparent.

What was apparent, especially during the morning hours, was the amount of work taking place in guest view on the exterior of the building. At this time, we have no end date for the refurbishment work, or for when the scaffolding and scrims will come down.

Gibson Girl Ice Cream Parlor is the old-fashion ice cream parlor where park guests will find nostalgic sundaes, dressed up with freshly baked waffle cones, cups, or cookies. The location also serves up classics like ice cream floats, hand scooped cups, and cones.

Currently, though work is taking place throughout the day, the location remains open. Be sure to check the Disneyland App for more accurate times when visiting the park.

To visit the park for yourself and check out the rest of the Disneyland Resort while they continue to “Celebrate Happy” during the 70th anniversary celebration, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel, who can assist with all your Disney planning needs!

MouseFanTravel.com Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com First Name * Last Name * Email * Phone State In Which State Are You Located? Preferred Method of Contact * Preferred Date of Travel * Vacation Destination * Walt Disney World Disneyland Disney Cruise Adventures by Disney Aulani Disneyland Paris Other How Many Nights? * How Many Adults? * How Many Children Under 18 (includes ages) Please include any specific detail, like how many days of tickets, cruise itinerary, room only, etc Request Quote Laughing Place recommendsfor all your Disneyland Resort travel planning



