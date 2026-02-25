Additional Details Revealed for Disneyland After Dark: 70 Years of Favorites

Okay, but how long will that Gummi Bears line be?

While we have been celebrating Disneyland's 70th anniversary for months now, two special events are going deeper into the celebration and fandom with new details revealed for Disneyland After Dark: 70 Years of Favorites.

What’s Happening:

Disneyland After Dark: 70 Years of Favorites is on approach for two nights taking place after hours next week at Disneyland Park.

As part of the fun, guests will be able to rewind the clock and experience favorite offerings from the past seven decades at the Happiest Place on Earth.

Guests visiting the after hours event, taking place on both March 3 and March 5, will be able to enjoy special entertainment, snacks, and character encounters, all while enjoying select attractions throughout the park.

Special Music and Entertainment:

Videopolis Dance Party at Tomorrowland Terrace

While not the former Videopolis location - currently the Fantasyland Theatre - guests can head over to the Tomorrowland Terrace to relive the neon nostalgia of the 80s with a live DJ, 80s hits, and retro decor.

Big Band and Swing Dancing at Royal Theater

Channeling the old Carnation Plaza Garden, guests can enjoy a dynamic big band and swing-dance the night away at the Royal Theatre.

Line Dancing at the Golden Horseshoe

Woody and Jessie lead their iconic Round-Up in the biggest venue in Frontierland.

Sounds of Magic

Enjoy a riverfront serenade featuring some favorite songs from past Disneyland Resort musical shows.

Tapestry of Happiness

On the facade of “it’s a small world”, guests can witness the 70th anniversary celebration’s “love letter to Disneyland”

Disney Characters Throughout The Park:

Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse

“Long Lost Friends” from The Disney Afternoon

Mother and Father from Carousel of Progress

Merlin from The Sword in the Stone

Flik and Atta from A Bugs Life

Fantasmic! Monkeys

Baloo and King Louie

Friends from The Princess and the Frog

Friends from Winnie The Pooh

Miguel from Coco

Custom Projections

Relive the wonder of 70 years of Disneyland magic - where every decade sparkles with unforgettable Disney characters, shows, and attractions.



"Step Into The Scene" Photo Ops

70 Years of Favorites

A Bug’s Land Attractions

Aladdin’s Royal Caravan

Gummi Bears

Haunted Mansion Caretaker

Hercules: Zero to Hero Parade

Mad T Party

Main Street Electrical Parade

Pizza Planet Truck

Sky Buckets

Special Event Merchandise will be available at the Emporium on Main Street U.S.A. and at the Star Trader in Tomorrowland.

will be available at the Emporium on Main Street U.S.A. and at the Star Trader in Tomorrowland. Special limited time snacks and treats will be featured throughout the event, including a special item as part of a dinner at the River Belle Terrace.

will be featured throughout the event, including a special item as part of a dinner at the River Belle Terrace. There, guests who make a dinner reservation will be able to enjoy the special menu item - Blackened New York Strip Steak & Prawns – Served with Roasted Potatoes, Heirloom Tomatoes, Thick Bacon, Charred Peppers and Onions, along with other entrees, desserts, and beverages.

Find out more about the special food and drink offered during the event in our guide.

Tickets are still available for Disneyland After Dark: 70 Years of Favorites for both event nights on March 3 and 5, 2026.

For more information, reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel who can help book your visit to the Happiest Place on Earth!

A Musical Medley:

One of the entertainment offerings as part of the event, “Sounds of Magic,” promises to play favorite songs from past musical shows.

Will it be songs from say, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, throwing back to the Festival of Fools that was once in Frontierland? Or something similarly lifted from animated source material like the park’s shows like Beauty and the Beast or Pocahantas, both of which were adapted for the Fantasyland Theater?

Or will we get really, truly, original songs - like the theme from Mickey’s Detective School - which also was played once upon a time at the Fantasyland Theater. Fans would surely love to hear the original song that accompanied Animazement.

Will we be limited to live fare? Or can we go for a deep cut like “Just One Dream” from the former Golden Dreams attraction at Disney’s California Adventure?

We’ll have to wait until next week to find out.

MouseFanTravel.com Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com First Name * Last Name * Email * Phone State In Which State Are You Located? Preferred Method of Contact * Preferred Date of Travel * Vacation Destination * Walt Disney World Disneyland Disney Cruise Adventures by Disney Aulani Disneyland Paris Other How Many Nights? * How Many Adults? * How Many Children Under 18 (includes ages) Please include any specific detail, like how many days of tickets, cruise itinerary, room only, etc Request Quote Laughing Place recommendsfor all your Disneyland Resort travel planning



