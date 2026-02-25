Additional Details Revealed for Disneyland After Dark: 70 Years of Favorites
Okay, but how long will that Gummi Bears line be?
While we have been celebrating Disneyland's 70th anniversary for months now, two special events are going deeper into the celebration and fandom with new details revealed for Disneyland After Dark: 70 Years of Favorites.
What’s Happening:
- Disneyland After Dark: 70 Years of Favorites is on approach for two nights taking place after hours next week at Disneyland Park.
- As part of the fun, guests will be able to rewind the clock and experience favorite offerings from the past seven decades at the Happiest Place on Earth.
- Guests visiting the after hours event, taking place on both March 3 and March 5, will be able to enjoy special entertainment, snacks, and character encounters, all while enjoying select attractions throughout the park.
Special Music and Entertainment:
- Videopolis Dance Party at Tomorrowland Terrace
- While not the former Videopolis location - currently the Fantasyland Theatre - guests can head over to the Tomorrowland Terrace to relive the neon nostalgia of the 80s with a live DJ, 80s hits, and retro decor.
- Big Band and Swing Dancing at Royal Theater
- Channeling the old Carnation Plaza Garden, guests can enjoy a dynamic big band and swing-dance the night away at the Royal Theatre.
- Line Dancing at the Golden Horseshoe
- Woody and Jessie lead their iconic Round-Up in the biggest venue in Frontierland.
- Sounds of Magic
- Enjoy a riverfront serenade featuring some favorite songs from past Disneyland Resort musical shows.
- Tapestry of Happiness
- On the facade of “it’s a small world”, guests can witness the 70th anniversary celebration’s “love letter to Disneyland”
Disney Characters Throughout The Park:
- Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse
- “Long Lost Friends” from The Disney Afternoon
- Mother and Father from Carousel of Progress
- Merlin from The Sword in the Stone
- Flik and Atta from A Bugs Life
- Fantasmic! Monkeys
- Baloo and King Louie
- Friends from The Princess and the Frog
- Friends from Winnie The Pooh
- Miguel from Coco
Custom Projections
Relive the wonder of 70 years of Disneyland magic - where every decade sparkles with unforgettable Disney characters, shows, and attractions.
"Step Into The Scene" Photo Ops
- 70 Years of Favorites
- A Bug’s Land Attractions
- Aladdin’s Royal Caravan
- Gummi Bears
- Haunted Mansion Caretaker
- Hercules: Zero to Hero Parade
- Mad T Party
- Main Street Electrical Parade
- Pizza Planet Truck
- Sky Buckets
- Special Event Merchandise will be available at the Emporium on Main Street U.S.A. and at the Star Trader in Tomorrowland.
- Special limited time snacks and treats will be featured throughout the event, including a special item as part of a dinner at the River Belle Terrace.
- There, guests who make a dinner reservation will be able to enjoy the special menu item - Blackened New York Strip Steak & Prawns – Served with Roasted Potatoes, Heirloom Tomatoes, Thick Bacon, Charred Peppers and Onions, along with other entrees, desserts, and beverages.
- Find out more about the special food and drink offered during the event in our guide.
- Tickets are still available for Disneyland After Dark: 70 Years of Favorites for both event nights on March 3 and 5, 2026.
- For more information, reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel who can help book your visit to the Happiest Place on Earth!
A Musical Medley:
- One of the entertainment offerings as part of the event, “Sounds of Magic,” promises to play favorite songs from past musical shows.
- Will it be songs from say, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, throwing back to the Festival of Fools that was once in Frontierland? Or something similarly lifted from animated source material like the park’s shows like Beauty and the Beast or Pocahantas, both of which were adapted for the Fantasyland Theater?
- Or will we get really, truly, original songs - like the theme from Mickey’s Detective School - which also was played once upon a time at the Fantasyland Theater. Fans would surely love to hear the original song that accompanied Animazement.
- Will we be limited to live fare? Or can we go for a deep cut like “Just One Dream” from the former Golden Dreams attraction at Disney’s California Adventure?
- We’ll have to wait until next week to find out.
