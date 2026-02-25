70 Years of Favorites: Disneyland Shares Food and Beverage Offerings for Upcoming Disneyland After Dark

Tickets are still available for those looking to experience the nostalgic nite!

Disneyland has announced some delicious event exclusive treats for their Celebrate Happy 70 Years of Favorites event!

What’s Happening:

Disneyland After Dark is preparing to welcome guests into an incredibly exclusive 2026 only event with the 70 Years of Favorites Nites.

The separately ticketed event takes place on March 3rd and March 5th, and offers exciting photo ops, meet and greats and entertainment offerings of Disneyland’s 70 years of history.

Of course, fans will also be able to dive into delicious food and beverage offerings exclusive to the event.

Announced today by Disney Eats on Instagram, we now have a look at some of the throwback treats.

NEW Maple Bacon Cinnamon Roll (Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe)

NEW Birria Mac & Cheese in a Bread Bowl (Refreshment Corner, Harbor Galley)

Banana Split (Gibson Girl Ice Cream Parlor, The Golden Horseshoe)

NEW Mushroom Philly Sandwich [Plant-based] (Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe, Galactic Grill)

Poutine Fries (Red Rose Tavern)

NEW Tahitian Punch (The Golden Horseshoe, Galactic Grill, Stage Door Cafe, Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree, Harbor Galley)

Grilled Tahitian Ribs (Bengal Barbecue)

NEW Gumbo Fries (The Golden Horseshoe, Stage Door Cafe, Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree)

NEW Gaston Brew (Red Rose Taverne)

Plus, guests will be able to pick up 70th celebration collectible containers, including the Mickey Balloon Bucket, 70th travel tumbler, Mickey Mouse Bucket, and Abominable Snowman Sipper.

Tickets for both nights of the event are still available, and Starting at $159 each, you can find more information on the official Disneyland After Dark page.

For those looking to visit the Happiest Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.

Read More Disneyland Resort:

Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com First Name * Last Name * Email * Phone State In Which State Are You Located? Preferred Method of Contact * Preferred Date of Travel * Vacation Destination * Walt Disney World Disneyland Disney Cruise Adventures by Disney Aulani Disneyland Paris Other How Many Nights? * How Many Adults? * How Many Children Under 18 (includes ages) Please include any specific detail, like how many days of tickets, cruise itinerary, room only, etc Request Quote Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning



