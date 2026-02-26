Disneyland's Rancho Del Zocalo Adds New Allergy Cards

The new cards help assure guests that the food was made for the correct dietary restriction.

Guests visiting Disneyland with food allergies will now receive special cards when ordering at Rancho Del Zocalo.

What’s Happening:

On a recent trip to Disneyland Resort, we stopped at Frontierland’s Rancho Del Zocalo for a quick lunch and spotted a new allergy card being used for guests with dietary restrictions.

Upon receiving food requested without a specific allergen, guests also receive a reusable laminated card sharing what item and what allergy the guest has.

In what is probably a way to reassure guests that their food was made without the correct allergy, it is cool to see Disney taking extra precautions when handling the dietary needs of guests around the resort.

Disney Parks as a whole are one of the best places to eat with a food allergy.

Rancho Del Zocalo is a cafeteria style eatery that doesn’t offer mobile orders making it unique compared to many of the other quick service locations around the resort.

However, almost anywhere you can mobile order, you can also check and order from allergy-friendly menus.

It’s always good to check with a cast member to make sure your meal is allergy free before enjoying it.

