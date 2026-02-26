Shut Up! New Princess Diaries Funko Pops Celebrate the Film's 25th Anniversary

New collectibles inspired by Disney’s The Princess Diaries are coming soon to Genovian collections everywhere.

Funko has officially announced an array of new Pop! figures to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Disney's The Princess Diaries.

What’s Happening:

The royal vaults of Genovia are opening with brand-new Funko Pop! options honoring the 2001 classic.

Pop! Mia Thermopolis (Transformation) #1732: The figure shows Mia seated in her school uniform, complete with miniature "before" and "after" portrait photos resting beside her chair.

The figure shows Mia seated in her school uniform, complete with miniature "before" and "after" portrait photos resting beside her chair. Pop! Mia Thermopolis (Coronation): This figure features Mia in her elegant white gown, ready to embrace her birthright after some tutelage from Queen Clarisse and styling by Paolo.

This figure features Mia in her elegant white gown, ready to embrace her birthright after some tutelage from Queen Clarisse and styling by Paolo. Pop! Queen Clarisse Renaldi: This figure showcases Julie Andrews’ iconic character in her royal gown and tiara from the end of the first film.

This figure showcases Julie Andrews’ iconic character in her royal gown and tiara from the end of the first film. Reservations for these festive collectibles are available for pre-order now across major retailers and the Funko store, with shipping slated for later in 2026.

The movie premiered in July of 2001, so perhaps the timing of the release will be around that timeframe.

Don’t forget to check for potential retail exclusives or chase variants as Funko expands their 25th-anniversary Disney lineup.

Funko continues to celebrate major milestones, pairing this drop with other anticipated releases like the Enchanted Pop! figures featuring Giselle and Queen Narissa.

About The Princess Diaries:

The Princess Diaries (2001) served as the feature film debut for Anne Hathaway, launching her Hollywood career at age 18.

The film was directed by Garry Marshall and filmed on Stage 2 at Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, the very same soundstage where Julie Andrews filmed Mary Poppins (1964). The stage was later officially renamed the Julie Andrews Stage.

Legendary artist Whitney Houston served as a producer on the film alongside Debra Martin Chase and Mario Iscovich.

Hector Elizondo, who plays the beloved head of security Joe, appeared in every single movie Garry Marshall directed.

The film’s fictional country of Genovia is placed between France and Spain, a geopolitical nod to real-world European microstates like Andorra and Monaco.

More Disney Merchandise News: