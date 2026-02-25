Disney’s Golden Age Icons Headline RE/DONE’s Second Character Tee Collection

This marks the second collection between Disney and RE/DONE.

Sustainable designer brand RE/DONE and Disney are back at it for their second drop in their new collaboration, this time featuring some classic Disney characters.

What's Happening:

Last October, RE/DONE launched the first chapter of their Disney collaboration with a special-edition Mickey & Friends capsule collection.

Now, the sustainable designer brand is back at it with the second installment of their collaboration, featuring four vintage-inspired graphic T-shirts with some of Disney’s most beloved characters: Dumbo, Jiminy Cricket, Pinocchio, and Bambi.

Building on the success of their first drop, the latest capsule continues to celebrate classic Disney storytelling through RE/DONE’s signature heritage silhouettes and lived-in aesthetic.

Crafted from recycled heritage cotton and designed to feel perfectly worn-in, each tee reimagines archival character artwork with RE/DONE’s modern, effortless approach to everyday staples.

The collection is now available to purchase at shopredone.com, with prices starting at $160.

More New Disney Merchandise:

