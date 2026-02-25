Disney’s Golden Age Icons Headline RE/DONE’s Second Character Tee Collection

This marks the second collection between Disney and RE/DONE.

Sustainable designer brand RE/DONE and Disney are back at it for their second drop in their new collaboration, this time featuring some classic Disney characters.

What's Happening:

  • Last October, RE/DONE launched the first chapter of their Disney collaboration with a special-edition Mickey & Friends capsule collection.
  • Now, the sustainable designer brand is back at it with the second installment of their collaboration, featuring four vintage-inspired graphic T-shirts with some of Disney’s most beloved characters: Dumbo, Jiminy Cricket, Pinocchio, and Bambi.
  • Building on the success of their first drop, the latest capsule continues to celebrate classic Disney storytelling through RE/DONE’s signature heritage silhouettes and lived-in aesthetic. 
  • Crafted from recycled heritage cotton and designed to feel perfectly worn-in, each tee reimagines archival character artwork with RE/DONE’s modern, effortless approach to everyday staples.
  • The collection is now available to purchase at shopredone.com, with prices starting at $160.

Dumbo Slim Ringer Tee

Jiminy Cricket Classic Tee

Pinocchio Classic Tee

Bambi Classic Tee

More New Disney Merchandise:

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com