Disney’s Golden Age Icons Headline RE/DONE’s Second Character Tee Collection
This marks the second collection between Disney and RE/DONE.
Sustainable designer brand RE/DONE and Disney are back at it for their second drop in their new collaboration, this time featuring some classic Disney characters.
What's Happening:
- Last October, RE/DONE launched the first chapter of their Disney collaboration with a special-edition Mickey & Friends capsule collection.
- Now, the sustainable designer brand is back at it with the second installment of their collaboration, featuring four vintage-inspired graphic T-shirts with some of Disney’s most beloved characters: Dumbo, Jiminy Cricket, Pinocchio, and Bambi.
- Building on the success of their first drop, the latest capsule continues to celebrate classic Disney storytelling through RE/DONE’s signature heritage silhouettes and lived-in aesthetic.
- Crafted from recycled heritage cotton and designed to feel perfectly worn-in, each tee reimagines archival character artwork with RE/DONE’s modern, effortless approach to everyday staples.
- The collection is now available to purchase at shopredone.com, with prices starting at $160.
Dumbo Slim Ringer Tee
Jiminy Cricket Classic Tee
Pinocchio Classic Tee
Bambi Classic Tee
