Frozen Ever After Little Golden Book Now Available

The beloved Disney Parks attraction comes to life in a charming hardcover for young readers and collectors alike.

What if you could sail through Arendelle, visit Elsa’s ice palace, and bring the magic of the Disney Parks attraction home with you all before bedtime? Now you can with the Disney Frozen Ever After Little Golden Book!

Arriving February 24, 2026, the Disney Frozen Ever After Little Golden Book brings the magic of the beloved Disney Parks attraction to storytime.

Inspired by the fan-favorite ride Frozen Ever After, this charming hardcover invites young readers to relive a summer snow day celebration alongside Elsa, Anna, Olaf, and Sven, all in the classic Little Golden Book format families know and love.

For years, guests have lined up to sail through Arendelle on Frozen Ever After, drifting past glowing lanterns, sparkling fjords, and Elsa’s dazzling ice palace. Now, children ages 2 to 5 can experience that same journey from the comfort of home.

This edition is especially meaningful for illustrator Matthieu Saghezchi, who shared his excitement about the project on Instagram. Creating a Little Golden Book had long been a personal dream — and bringing to life a Disney Parks attraction made it even more special.

Saghezchi has spoken about his admiration for the immersive World of Frozen land, praising its detail and craftsmanship by Walt Disney Imagineering. After visiting the land at Hong Kong Disneyland, he expressed hope that his illustrations would do justice to one of the most beautifully designed themed areas in any Disney park. With the land also expanding to Disneyland Paris, the timing feels especially magical.

Little Golden Books have enjoyed nearly 100% consumer recognition for generations. With their iconic gold spine and affordable hardcover format, they’ve introduced countless children to beloved characters and timeless stories.

The Frozen Ever After Little Golden Book is now available and can be purchased via Amazon for $5.99.

