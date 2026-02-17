"Frozen: A Musical Invitation" Closing at Disney Adventure World Shortly After World of Frozen Opens
This park ain't big enough for two "Frozen" experiences!
As World of Frozen gets ready to open at what will soon be Disney Adventure World, another Frozen experience will be permanently closing at the park.
What's Happening:
- On March 29, 2026, World of Frozen will open as Walt Disney Studios Park officially becomes Disney Adventure World.
- Just a couple of days later on April 1, Frozen: A Musical Invitation, which has been playing inside Animation Celebration since 2019, will end its run.
- This will give Disney Adventure World guests just a couple of days to enjoy the show while World of Frozen is also open.
- In Frozen: A Musical Invitation, guests are invited to join Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Olaf, and, of course, Sven, on stage as they perform beloved songs from the original Frozen film such as “Reindeers Are Better Than People," “Love is an Open Door," and naturally, the chart-topping hit “Let It Go" on two different, impressively detailed sets recreating locations from the globally popular 2013 animated feature.
- No details have been announced regarding any potential replacement for the show.
- Guests will still be able to see Anna and Elsa in World of Frozen at the Rencontre Royale meet and greet location.
- The sisters also appear in Disney Stars on Parade over at Disneyland Park.
More Disneyland Paris News:
- McDonald's has opened a stunning new 3-story flagship location in Disney Village, complete with 600 seats, rooftop greenery, a panoramic elevator, and a three-level play area.
- Disneyland Paris' latest Attraction Key comes not from an attraction, but rather the intricately detailed Toad Hall Restaurant in Fantasyland.
- Two new Disney Adventure World Spirit Jerseys are now available ahead of the reimagined park's debut.
- A new florist-themed gift shop attached to The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror has opened in Disneyland Paris' second gate.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com