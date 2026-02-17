Golden Arches Get a Magical Makeover: McDonald’s Opens New Flagship Location in Disney Village
A three-story, sustainability-focused restaurant blending cutting-edge innovation with Disney magic has officially debuted at Disneyland Paris.
Today, McDonald's has unveiled its brand-new flagship restaurant in Disney Village, reimagined from the ground up to deliver a seamless and unforgettable experience for families from around the world visiting Disneyland Paris.
What’s Happening:
- Twenty-seven years after the first McDonald’s opened in Disney Village, the location has been completely transformed. The result of more than five years of design and construction, and an investment exceeding €20 million, this ambitious project sets a new benchmark for fast-casual dining in Europe.
- The newly rebuilt restaurant is distinguished by:
- Three floors
- 600 seats, including 200 outdoor terrace seats
- A panoramic elevator
- 23 self-service kiosks
- A dual kitchen designed for unprecedented service capacity
- Five dumbwaiters connecting the different floors
- 210 employees representing 16 languages
- While the new location lacks the character and imaginative kitschy-feel of the prior location in Disney Village, there’s no doubt that the architecture and technology truly set this location apart.
- Guests are welcomed into a spacious, light-filled reception area designed to streamline ordering and reduce wait times. Technology plays a central role in enhancing convenience, including:
- Table ordering via QR code
- Geolocated table service
- Made-to-order preparation for all menu items
- An elegant McCafé provides a refined space for coffee breaks and sweet treats, perfect for parents looking to recharge while kids enjoy the atmosphere.
- A spectacular three-story indoor play area extends the magic beyond the theme parks, offering an energetic, immersive environment for the little ones.
- The restaurant’s aesthetic merges McDonald’s France’s most advanced architectural concepts with subtle decorative nods to beloved Disney stories, the result of close collaboration between McDonald’s and Disneyland Paris teams.
- The space feels both contemporary and seamlessly integrated into the modern and evolving Disney Village landscape.
- Beyond its impressive design, the restaurant also reflects McDonald’s broader economic impact in France.
- 75% of raw ingredients are sourced from French producers across five primary sectors: beef, chicken, wheat, potatoes, and lettuce.
- 50 new hires joined the 160 employees from the previous location, bringing the team to 210 permanent contracts.
- Additional recruitment may follow during peak seasons.
- The opening strengthens the local economy while reinforcing McDonald’s longstanding support for French agriculture.
