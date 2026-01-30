Flower of Terror: New Florist-Themed Gift Shop Opening at Disney Adventure World

While the park is yet to official switch names, the new shop is designed to tie in Tower of Terror, the upcoming Adventure Way, and World Premiere Plaza.

You are about to discover what lies beyond the fifth dimension, beyond the deepest darkest corner of the imagination… in a new Tower of Terror inspired gift shop at Walt Disney Studios Park.

What’s Happening in the Twilight Zone:

As Walt Disney Studios Park prepares to enter a new dimension of magic as Disney Adventure World, a new florist themed gift shop inspired by The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror is set to open this weekend at Disneyland Paris.

The new boutique, which is set to open tomorrow, January 31st, will take guests back in time to a 1930s florist inspired by Spanish Revival architecture.

Designed to fit perfectly between Tower of Terror, World Premiere Plaza, and Adventure Way, the project is a collaboration between Walt Disney Imagineering Paris and the Design & Delivery teams.

The design also features Art Deco accents that feature the bluish green tint seen on Adventure Ways streetlamps and structures with warm roof tiles to tie it into the Hollywood Tower Hotel.

Outside, guests will also be able to enjoy flower displays filled with cypress trees, Mexican orange blossoms and lavender.

Other story details include a more weathered section towards the back that gives it the appearance of heavily used flower delivery area.

Inside the shop, guests will find continued details and touches.

Of course, beautiful flowers like lilies, peonies, and roses will join other florist essentials like terracotta pots and watering cans.

Other details will include gorgeous traditional Chinese vases, which were hugely popular during the 30s.

Decorative posters, portraits, and miniature sailboats also provide more storyline behind the original owners of the shop and children’s leisure activities.

For Tower of Terror fans, a newspaper clipping highlighting the magnificent bouquet they once delivered to The Hollywood Tower Hotel.

The gift shop will be available to guests this Saturday, January 31st.

Disney Adventure World Incoming:

Earlier this month, Disneyland Paris shared new images inside World of Frozen.

The new headlining area of the soon-to-be-named Disney Adventure World theme park serves as the crown jewel of Disneyland Paris’ second park.

Featuring the magical fjords of Arendelle, castles, and plenty of small details, you’ll definitely want to check out this amazing new land.

