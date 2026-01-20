Step Inside Arendelle: Disneyland Paris Shares New Images from Within the World of Frozen

There's a little over two months to go until the World of Frozen opens at Disney Adventure World!

As we draw ever nearer to the opening of World of Frozen at what is soon to be called Disney Adventure World, Disneyland Paris has shared a number of new photos from within the new land.

What's Happening:

Featuring a recreation of the village of Arendelle, the popular Frozen Ever After attraction and much more, the World of Frozen will officially open in March 29, 2026.

This is the same day that Walt Disney Studios Park will officially be renamed to Disney Adventure World.

With a little over two months to go until the grand opening, Disneyland Paris has shared a series of 17 images from within World of Frozen, offering a tantalizing glimpse at what's to come.

Let's go through each of the images and see what they reveal – beginning with a gorgeous sunset over Elsa's Ice Palace.

The Arendelle Castle beckons guests to visit with Anna and Elsa. Unlike its counterpart in Hong Kong Disneyland, guests will actually be able to enter the castle here.

Among the images were a number showing off the Village of Arendelle.

At the back of the land, you'll find the entrance to Frozen Ever After – which should be very similar to the version of the attraction at Hong Kong Disneyland.

Guests will be able to pick up plenty of trinkets at both Fjord View Shop and Arendelle Boutique, the latter of which serves as the exit gift shop for Frozen Ever After.

One such trinket is a Snowgie shoulder plush!

The Fjord View Shop will feature a unique experience – meeting Rúna, an interactive baby troll toy. After a meeting ceremony, guests will acquire and head home with their new interactive companion.

The Nordic Crowns Tavern is the area's main restaurant, where guests will be able to get a delicious meal and even some sweet treats.

More About Disney Adventure World: