Disneyland Paris Reveals New Details for World of Frozen's Anna & Elsa Meet and Greet Experience, Rencontre Royale
With the debut of World of Frozen approaching at Disneyland Paris' newly named Disney Adventure World, more details have been revealed about the land's Anna & Elsa meet and greet experience, named Rencontre Royale.
What's Happening:
- The royal encounter area with the two sisters is meant to evoke stepping into Arendelle Castle after the doors have been opened for the Snowflower Festival, during which Anna and Elsa will welcome guests for private audiences within the castle.
- References to Frozen inside Rencontre Royale include a waiting area filled with several of the paintings featured in the “For the First Time in Forever” sequence in the film, including a reimagined version of Jean-Honoré Fragonard’s famous painting The Swing.
- There are two family portraits in the waiting area on opposite sides of the room. One depicts Anna and Elsa in their childhood with their parents, while the other features them as adults alongside Kristoff, Sven, and Olaf.
- The room where you meet Anna and Elsa includes a painting of the coronation of King Agnarr, which features the royal orb and scepter Elsa wears during her own coronation.
- The room also includes the clock young Anna can be seen leaning on during “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?” in the film.
- World of Frozen opens March 29, 2026, the same day Disneyland Paris' Walt Disney Studios Park is officially renamed Disney Adventure World. Along with the Frozen Ever After attraction, guests will be able to see the rather remarkable looking new Olaf animatronic and watch A Celebration in Arendelle, a 15-minute-long colorful show that takes place on Arendelle Bay and is centered around the Snowflower Festival.
What They're Saying:
- Emma Yeates, Senior Manager, Show Design at Walt Disney Imagineering Paris: “[Rencontre Royale] allows guests to truly feel transported into Arendelle Castle. From the wallpaper to the paintings, we recreated iconic elements seen in Frozen, along with portraits of members of the royal family to enhance this sense of authenticity. These are not the only hidden details found throughout the experience. It is full of references, to the universe of Frozen of course, and more! Our guests should keep their eyes open during their next visits...”
