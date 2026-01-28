New Map Arrives Ahead of Disney Adventure World's Official Inauguration

You know, it kinda looks like the old one, with some new stuff.

There are only 60 days left before the official transformation of the Walt Disney Studios Park in Paris into Disney Adventure World, we’re getting a look at the official new map.

What’s Happening:

With only 60 days until the official inauguration of Disney Adventure World (officially transforming from the park’s former life as Walt Disney Studios Park), along with the grand opening of World of Frozen, we’re getting a brand-new park map.

The new map includes the new Adventure Bay lagoon, which will be home to a new nighttime spectacular; the aforementioned new World of Frozen; and the whole new area that connects it all, Adventure Way.

The map also includes all the existing areas of the park that we already know, including the recently refreshed World Premiere Plaza, along with Avengers Campus, and Worlds of Pixar.

Fans of the progress of the park also know that some of the green on the map near World of Frozen will also be the future home of an attraction based on the Walt Disney Animation Studios classic, The Lion King.

Fans will also note that the park’s iconic water tower will remain (based on the map), and will now feature the new logo for the park. Somewhere in Florida, we are sure we can hear some Disney Parks fans screaming in the distance.

Adventure On Its Way:

While World of Frozen is the marquee event as the park transforms into Disney Adventure World, the new Adventure Way is also opening.

This new area itself will have not only a brand new nighttime spectacular on the new Adventure Bay lagoon, but several attractions as well (though not all will be open immediately), including a spinning attraction themed to Tangled, and a swing ride that will be themed to Up.

The new area will also feature new dining options, like the Victorian-inspired Regal View Restaurant & Lounge which will be alongside Adventure Bay.

Plus, Mickey and Minnie will be in the new area, sporting new outfits for meet and greets in a new space inspired by early 20th Century architecture, with more characters joining them in the future.