Wonder-Ful Libations: Disney Hotel New York - The Art of Marvel Celebrates New Series
Guests visiting Disneyland Paris can celebrate the arrival of the newest Marvel series, Wonder Man, if they head over to Disney Hotel New York - The Art of Marvel.
What’s Happening:
- To celebrate the release of the new series from Marvel Studios, Wonder Man, fans visiting Disney Hotel New York - The Art of Marvel at Disneyland Paris can get their hands on some specialty drinks.
- The cocktails (yes, alcoholic), are inspired by the series characters, and some of the behind-the-scenes of cinema and Hollywood fun that is depicted in the new show.
- SMOOTH OPERATOR - 14€
Almond and banana drinks, maple syrup, peanut butter, whipped cream and pinch of salt.
- THE REBOOT - 19€
Chilli and spice liqueur, cranberry nectar, verjus - green grape juice, strawberry syrup, Tabasco, vodka espuma, violet liqueur, blueberry and a touch of apple.
- THE AUDITION - 19€
Flor de Caña 4-year-old rum, with notes of passion fruit and jaboticaba, mandarin syrup, lime drink, ginger ale and a touch of ginger.
- The new drinks can be purchased now at the Skyline Bar in Disney Hotel New York - The Art of Marvel.
- Despite the drinks being at a hotel themed after Marvel and New York City, Wonder Man actually takes place in Los Angeles, and follows aspiring Hollywood actor, Simon Williams, who is struggling to get his career off the ground. During a chance meeting with Trevor Slattery, an actor whose biggest roles may be well behind him, Simon learns that legendary director Von Kovak is remaking the superhero film “Wonder Man.” These two actors at opposite ends of their careers doggedly pursue life-changing roles in this film as audiences get a peek behind the curtain of the entertainment industry.
- All eight episodes of Marvel's Wonder Man will stream exclusively on Disney+ at 6pm PT January 27.
New York in Paris:
- Disney Hotel New York - The Art of Marvel is inspired by New York City, and was the first hotel in the world dedicated to Marvel art. While the hotel itself opened alongside the Disneyland Paris resort, it was in 2021 after an extensive refurbishment that the hotel took on the Marvel theme.
- Now, the hotel features an extensive gallery with more than 350 pieces of original Marvel artwork by over 110 different artists from around the world.
- The Skyline Bar is an elegant space off the lobby of the hotel, and features “windows” that look upon a city skyline featuring a number of iconic buildings from the Marvel universe.
- The hotel is located adjacent to Disney Village, just a few minutes walk to the parks of the Disneyland Resort, but still far enough away to be secluded as its own standalone experience.
