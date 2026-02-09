New Spirit Jerseys Hit Disneyland Paris Ahead of Disney Adventure World's Grand Opening
You can pick up these pre-opening collection Spirit Jerseys beginning this Friday!
As we near ever closer to the grand debut of World of Frozen and the reimagined Disney Adventure World, Disneyland Paris has shared a first look at two new Spirit Jerseys guests will soon be able to purchase.
What's Happening:
- Spirit Jerseys featuring the logos and designs inspired by both Disney Adventure World and World of Frozen will soon be available at Disneyland Paris.
- In fact, both of these Spirit Jerseys will be available well over a month before the grand opening date of March 29. You'll be able to get these beginning Friday, February 13 at the World of Disney store and Walt Disney Studios Store.
- Disneyland Pass holders can gain early access to the sale on Thursday, February 12 at World of Disney from 8:00 to 9:00 a.m.
- Purchases are limited to four items per Disneyland Pass, and no discounts apply.
- The first Spirit Jersey in the pre-opening collection features the a Disney "D" in a compass on the front, with the Disney Adventure World logo and an outline of some of the park's icons on the back.
- The second highlights World of Frozen, with the area's logo and the year 2026 on the front, with the logo also on the back alongside Olaf and some Snowgies.
More About Disney Adventure World:
- World of Frozen and the rest of the new Disney Adventure World officially open March 29, 2026!
- Along Adventure Way, guests will be able to experience the new Tea Cups-style attraction, Raiponce Tangled Spin.
- Back at World of Frozen, guests will find an incredible Olaf animatronic with fully articulated mouth, eyes, and arms — plus, he can engage in conversations with guests.
- In addition to the Frozen Ever After attraction, guests will be able to meet with Anna and Elsa inside Rencontre Royale.
- A Celebration in Arendelle will be a 15-minute-long colorful show that takes place on Arendelle Bay. Centered around the Snowflower Festival, the show will feature famous Frozen characters such as Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, and Olaf.
- The new Victorian-inspired Regal View Restaurant & Bar is designed as a respite for the Disney Princesses when they need some time away.
- At night, Adventure Bay will come to life with the incredible new nighttime spectacular, Cascade of Lights.
