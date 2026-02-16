Grab Your Motor Car and Pick Up Disneyland Paris' Latest Attraction Key Commemorating Toad Hall
Disneyland Paris' latest Attraction Key comes not from an attraction, but rather the intricately detailed Toad Hall Restaurant in Fantasyland.
What’s Happening:
- Disneyland Paris has revealed details on their latest collector’s key, inspired by the Toad Hall Restaurant.
- Frequent visitors to Disneyland in Anaheim, California may recognize this facade, as it is nearly identical to that of Mr. Toad's Wild Ride. However, at Disneyland Paris, the English manor is home to a restaurant – appropriately serving fish and chips.
- The latest collectible attraction key honoring Toad Hall will be release on Saturday, February 21.
- It will be limited to 1949 units, as a nod to the year that The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad was released in theaters.
- Collectors can pick up this collectible key at Sir Mickey’s Boutique in Fantasyland beginning at 9:30 a.m.
- Unlike previous attraction key releases, Lineberty tickets will not be issued for this release. Keys will be sold only in-store, on a first-come, first-served basis.
- Other previous Disneyland Paris attraction key releases include:
