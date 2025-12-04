Blast Off with a Unique Collectible Replica of Space Mountain's Columbiad Cannon

This incredible collectible will be available at Disneyland Paris as of Friday, December 12th.

An incredible new collectible figurine of Space Mountain – De la Terre à la Lune at Disneyland Paris can soon be yours – if you're willing to pay.

What's Happening:

  • This past summer, Space Mountain – De la Terre à la Lune celebrated its 30th anniversary with a variety of collectible items promised to release throughout the year.
  • First teased at the time was a replica of the iconic Columbiad Cannon that launches guests into the attraction – and we know have pricing and release information.
  • The Columbiad Cannon will be available at Harrington’s Fine China & Porcelains in Disneyland Park and at Deco by Disney at Disney Village beginning Friday, December 12th.
  • It will retail for €199.00 (approximately $232 USD), in a limited edition of 1,000 pieces.

  • Another collectible figurine, a replica of the attraction's ride vehicle, will be released in early 2026.

  • In July, Disneyland Paris released a jumbo attraction key inspired by Space Mountain – De la Terre à la Lune.

