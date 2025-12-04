Blast Off with a Unique Collectible Replica of Space Mountain's Columbiad Cannon
This incredible collectible will be available at Disneyland Paris as of Friday, December 12th.
An incredible new collectible figurine of Space Mountain – De la Terre à la Lune at Disneyland Paris can soon be yours – if you're willing to pay.
What's Happening:
- This past summer, Space Mountain – De la Terre à la Lune celebrated its 30th anniversary with a variety of collectible items promised to release throughout the year.
- First teased at the time was a replica of the iconic Columbiad Cannon that launches guests into the attraction – and we know have pricing and release information.
- The Columbiad Cannon will be available at Harrington’s Fine China & Porcelains in Disneyland Park and at Deco by Disney at Disney Village beginning Friday, December 12th.
- It will retail for €199.00 (approximately $232 USD), in a limited edition of 1,000 pieces.
- Another collectible figurine, a replica of the attraction's ride vehicle, will be released in early 2026.
- In July, Disneyland Paris released a jumbo attraction key inspired by Space Mountain – De la Terre à la Lune.
More Disneyland Paris News:
- In celebration of International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Disneyland Paris has introduced a new way to immerse guests with hearing impairments into several of their shows.
- Disneyland Paris is celebrating the release of Zootopia 2 – known in France as Zootopie 2 – with a variety of new experiences across the resort.
- Disneyland Paris has announced the date that the Walt Disney Studios Park will officially become Disney Adventure World with the opening of the highly-anticipated World of Frozen.
- We got a sneak peek at the upcoming Raiponce Tangled Spin attraction, debuting alongside World of Frozen in March.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com