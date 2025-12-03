Magic For Everyone: Disneyland Paris Introduces Vibrating Vests at Several Shows

The free-to-use vests are designed to feel the rhythm of the music.

In celebration of International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Disneyland Paris has introduced a new way to immerse guests with hearing impairments into several of their shows. 

What’s Happening:

  • Disneyland Paris is introducing a new way to include even more people into the magic of their theme parks. 
  • In honor of International Day of Persons with Disabilities, the resort is spotlighting a new vibrating vest available for guests at two of their biggest shows. 
  • Designed to convert sound into vibrations, the vests allow guests with hearing impairments to feel the rhythm, intensity, and emotion of the music. 
  • Developed over two years in collaboration with disability-focused associations, the vests are available free of charge at two different stage shows at Disneyland Paris.
  • At Frontierland Theater, The Lion King: Rhythms of the Pride Lands invites guests to relive their favorite moments from The Lion King with live dancing, cirque performers, and music. 

  • At Walt Disney Studios Park, jump into a musical journey through the worlds of Finding Nemo, Toy Story, Monsters, Inc., and more with Together: A Pixar Musical Adventure. 

