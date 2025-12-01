Disneyland Paris Christmas Ball Night: Exclusive Holiday Celebration for Passholders

Passholders are invited to a magical late-night event with royal balls, enchanting shows, character encounters, and Disney-licious dining.

Disneyland Paris Pass Members, get ready to deck the halls! Disneyland Paris is turning up the holiday magic with an exclusive late-night event that promises sparkling lights, enchanting shows, and unforgettable encounters just for you.









What’s Happening:

From 10 PM to 2 AM, Disneyland Pass members are invited to step into a winter wonderland during the Christmas Ball Night, hosted by the festive Three Sisters of Christmas.

Set across Disneyland Park at Disneyland Paris, this magical evening features a full lineup of spectacles, live entertainment, character encounters, and boutique shopping all designed to make your holiday season truly enchanting.

The night kicks off with L’Ouverture Majestueuse (The Magnificent Opening) at 10 PM in Central Plaza, where Noelle takes the stage to illuminate Sleeping Beauty Castle with her dazzling Christmas spirit.

Shortly after, the Frozen Sing-Along at Videopolis Theater brings Elsa, Anna, Kristoff, and Olaf to life with musical magic throughout the night.

Passholders can also enjoy the Royal Winter Ball at the Castle Stage, where Queeny, the Sister of Royal Celebrations, welcomes Disney royal couples for a majestic dance, and the Tribute to Disney’s Forest of Enchantment in Frontierland Theater, featuring magical woodland creatures, music, and dance led by Holly, the Sister of Winter Nature.

The night culminates with L’Ovation Royale (The Royal Ovation) at 1:45 AM in Central Plaza, where Santa delivers a heartwarming message, joined by Disney royal couples for a finale filled with song, joy, and Christmas cheer.

Attendees can also join interactive experiences like The Royal Karaoke, led by Noelle and her friend Artie, and dance the night away at The Royal Remix Ball, held in front of Cowboy Cookout Barbecue. With music, lights, and festive spirit, it’s a late-night celebration like no other.

Passholders can meet over 20 beloved Disney characters throughout the night, including Mickey and Minnie, Goofy and Clarabelle, Chewbacca and Darth Vader, Elsa and Anna, Moana, Jack Skellington and Sally, and even Maleficent and the Three Good Fairies. Each encounter offers photo opportunities and magical moments that will last a lifetime.

Some of Disneyland Paris’ boutiques will remain open late, giving guests a chance to pick up last-minute Christmas gifts in a truly magical atmosphere. Shops including Thunder Mesa Star Traders, Emporium, Disney & Co., Lilly’s Boutique, and the Boardwalk Candy Palace (sponsored by M&M’s) will be ready to welcome late-night shoppers.

Christmas isn’t Christmas without good food, and Passholders can indulge in a variety of Disneylicious favourites at many of the park’s enchanting restaurants. From hearty meals to sweet treats, there’s something to delight every palate as you celebrate late into the night.

The Christmas Ball Night concludes at 2 AM, leaving Passholders with memories of an extraordinary night filled with festive magic, Disney charm, and holiday wonder. Don your favorite holiday attire, bring your dancing shoes, and get ready to celebrate the season in style at Disneyland Paris!



