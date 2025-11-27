Taste the Magic: Disneyland Paris Introduces New Menus at Three Table Service Restaurants
You'll find the updated menus at The Steakhouse, Fleur de Lys Bar and Auberge de Cendrillon.
New menus are being introduced at three Disneyland Paris table service restaurants.
What's Happening:
- As of today, November 27th, Disneyland Paris has introduced new menus at The Steakhouse in Disney Village and Fleur de Lys Bar at the Disneyland Hotel.
- This will be followed with another new menu on November 28th at Auberge de Cendrillon inside Disneyland Paris.
- Firstly, The Steakhouse transports patrons back to 1950's Chicago for some no-nonsense steak in this meatpacking warehouse turned high-class joint.
- Here, you'll discover American-style grilled meat and a whole lot more, all presented on fancy platters within a setting themed on the windy city's famous theatres and gentlemen's clubs.
- Check out the new menu below:
- Fleur de Lys Bar, part of the recently reimagined Disneyland Hotel, allows guests to relax in an elegant royal-themed bar with a selection of gourmet snacks and a view of Fantasia Gardens.
- Check out the extensive updated menu below:
- Finally, we head to Fantasyland for the Cinderella-themed table service restaurant Auberge de Cendrillon. Here, you can feast on fairytale enchantment over fine French cuisine, all served in surroundings fit for little princes and princesses.
- And even better, you'll can enjoy a truly enchanting royal breakfast with your favorite Disney Princesses.
- Check out the new menu below:
More Disneyland Paris News:
- Disneyland Paris is celebrating the release of Zootopia 2 – known in France as Zootopie 2 – with a variety of new experiences across the resort.
- Disneyland Paris has announced the date that the Walt Disney Studios Park will officially become Disney Adventure World with the opening of the highly-anticipated World of Frozen.
- We got a sneak peek at the upcoming Raiponce Tangled Spin attraction, debuting alongside World of Frozen in March.
- We also got a brand-new look at Cascade of Lights, the park's new nighttime show featuring water fountains, projections, pyrotechnics and drones that will decorate the new Adventure Bay.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com