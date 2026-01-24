Discoveryland Treasure: Disneyland Paris to Release New Commemorative Key Inspired by Cafe Hyperion

The airship is inspired by Disney's "The Island on the Top of the World."

One of Disneyland Paris’ most unique areas is getting another commemorative key, honoring one of the most visually striking aspects of Discoveryland.

What’s Happening:

Disneyland Paris is continuing their line of commemorative keys with a new upcoming release inspired by Discoveryland’s Cafe Hyperion.

The giant airship, which was inspired by the Hyperion from Disney’s The Island at the Top of the World, serves as the key blade tip, with the bow designed as a massive clock.

Featuring steampunk accents throughout the design, the highly detailed souvenir is set to release on January 31st.

The limited-edition collector’s item is an edition of only 1974, paying homage to the year the film was released.

Guests will have to pick up the key in the park at Discoveryland’s Constellations beginning at 9:30AM.

They will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis with no Lineberty tickets available.

Disney Adventure World Incoming:

Earlier this week, Disneyland Paris shared new images inside World of Frozen.

The new headlining area of the soon-to-be-named Disney Adventure World theme park serves as the crown jewel of Disneyland Paris’ second park.

Featuring the magical fjords of Arendelle, castles, and plenty of small details, you’ll definitely want to check out this amazing new land.

