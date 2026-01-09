Disneyland Paris Launches 2026 Pièces Jaunes Campaign
The collaboration marks the 33rd year of their longstanding relationship
For the 33rd year, Disneyland Paris has teamed up with the Fondation des Hôpitaux, launching the 2026 Pièces Jaunes campaign.
What’s Happening:
- Disneyland Paris has been a longstanding partner of the Fondation des Hôpitaux, and today, they have launched the 2026 edition of the Pièces Jaunes campaign, marking its 33rd year.
- Starting today through February 7th, this initiative aims to improve the daily lives of hospitalized children and teenagers.
- Like every year, one of the highlights of this partnership will take place on January 13th and 14th, when more than 300 hospitalized children and their families will enjoy a magical stay at Disneyland Paris. Travelling from across France and the Paris region, these guests will have the chance to experience attractions, shows and unforgettable moments across the resort.
- An exclusive Disneyland Paris limited edition merchandise collection supporting Pièces Jaunes has also launched - including a pin, Minnie ears, a tote bag and socks - which will be available until February 7th at World of Disney in Disney Village and New Century Notions – Flora’s Unique Boutique at the entrance of Main Street, U.S.A. in Disneyland Paris.
- All proceeds from these sales will be donated to the Fondation des Hôpitaux to support the everyday lives of young patients.
- Disneyland Paris will also donate all coins thrown into the fountains of Disneyland Paris over the past year, along with the contributions collected through piggy banks available to Cast Members across the resort.
Disneyland Paris and Fondation des Hôpitaux:
- Fondation des Hôpitaux is a French public-benefit foundation whose mission is to make hospital life more humane, supporting children, teenagers and families during hospital stays. One of its best-known initiatives is Opération Pièces Jaunes, an annual fundraising drive that collects small coins and donations to fund projects benefiting hospitalized children across France.
- Disneyland Paris has been a partner in this effort now in their 33rd year, making it one of the foundation’s longest-running supporters. The resort supports the foundation through multiple actions, including the Pièces Jaunes campaign.
- Disneyland Paris places donation points and special “Pièces Jaunes” collection piggy banks across the resort during the campaign period, and in recent years has created limited-edition merchandise, like the ones above, with proceeds going to the foundation.
