Disneyland Paris Welcomes 300 Hospitalized Children for the 2026 Pièces Jaunes Campaign

The resort continues its decades-long partnership with the Fondation des Hôpitaux, delivering two magical days of joy, shows, and unforgettable moments.

Magic took on an even deeper meaning at Disneyland Paris this January. As part of the 2026 Pièces Jaunes campaign, the resort once again transformed its parks into a place of pure joy and escape, and welcomed hundreds of hospitalized children and their families for an unforgettable experience.

What’s Happening:

For more than three decades, Disneyland Paris has stood alongside the Fondation des Hôpitaux in support of the Pièces Jaunes campaign, and this year’s edition delivered two extraordinary days of magic and connection. On January 13 and 14, 2026, 300 hospitalized children and teenagers, accompanied by their families, were invited to Disneyland Paris for a specially designed stay meant to offer a true escape from daily challenges.

Traveling from hospitals across the Paris region, as well as Marseille, Lille, and Dieppe, the children and their families were immersed in the magic of Disneyland Paris from the moment they arrived.

More than 100 Disney VoluntEARS were on hand throughout the visit, offering guidance, care, and smiles every step of the way.

During their stay, guests experienced iconic attractions, beloved shows, and encounters with Disney Characters.

One of the most memorable moments came with an exclusive performance of The Lion King: Rhythms of the Pride Lands, which concluded with a vibrant group photo capturing the collective joy of the experience. Families were also treated to a rare, privileged visit inside Sleeping Beauty Castle and shared a festive meal at Cowboy Cookout, rounding out the visit with warmth and togetherness.

This year’s event was further highlighted by the presence of Brigitte Macron, President of the Fondation des Hôpitaux, and Didier Deschamps, godfather of the Pièces Jaunes campaign. They met with families alongside Natacha Rafalski, Présidente of Disneyland Paris.

Several artists, including Jungeli, Jessy Matador, Les Petits Soleils, and Superbus, also joined the celebration, adding music and surprise performances that brought even more smiles to the occasion.

“Since the creation of Disneyland Paris 34 years ago, we have had the honor and privilege of being partners in this exceptional initiative,” said Natacha Rafalski. “Bringing moments of joy, wonder, and escapism to hospitalized children lies at the heart of our mission at Disneyland Paris and gives full meaning to our commitment to this operation.”

Beyond the special park experience, Disneyland Paris continues to rally support for the Pièces Jaunes campaign across the resort.

From January 7 to February 7, guests can purchase a limited-edition collection featuring pins, Minnie ears, socks, and tote bags, with all proceeds donated to the Fondation des Hôpitaux.

These efforts are complemented by donations collected from coins tossed into park fountains and contributions from Cast Members through the iconic Pièces Jaunes piggy banks located backstage.

To mark the official launch of the 2026 campaign on January 7, Disney Characters and Disney VoluntEARS also visited Bayonne Hospital, bringing moments of joy directly to children unable to travel.

For more than 33 years, Disneyland Paris has supported the Fondation des Hôpitaux and the evolving mission of the Pièces Jaunes campaign. Since 1991, more than 40,000 hospitalized children have benefited from visits by Disney Characters and Disney VoluntEARS, each one a reminder of the power of kindness and shared moments of happiness.

Through these continued efforts, Disneyland Paris reaffirms its dedication to bringing comfort, hope, and magic to children and families who need it most.

