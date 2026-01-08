Disneyland Paris' Famous Galettes Return to the Menu at Three Locations
The French pastry delight returns to Disneyland Paris.
Disneyland Paris has brought back a trio of popular galettes to three locations across the resort.
What's Happening:
- A galette is a French pastry, typically a flat round or freeform crusty cake – so naturally, it makes sense to offer these at Disneyland Paris.
- Three galettes are now back on the menu at three Disneyland Paris establishments – Market House Deli & Cookie Kitchen and Victoria’s Home-Style Restaurant at Disneyland Paris, and Fleur de Lys Bar at the Disneyland Hotel.
- The returning items are:
- Mickey galette (frangipane) – Market House Deli & Cookie Kitchen
- Galette to share (croissant, hazelnut, hazelnut praline, roasted hazelnuts – Victoria’s Home-Style Restaurant
- Pecan crumble galette (puff pastry, almond and pecan frangipane cream, caramel opaline, tuile) – Fleur de Lys Bar
More Disneyland Paris News:
- A very special wish was granted for a young girl in Disneyland Paris, giving her the chance to learn and train with some professional dancers.
- Disneyland Paris shared some truly magical photos of the snowfall across the new areas of Disney Adventure World – including World of Frozen!
- The new Disneyland Paris Ambassadors were welcomed to their roles via a special moment during Disney Tales of Magic.
- Buzz Lightyear Laser Blast has reopened after a lengthy refurbishment that resotred the attraction to its former glory.
