Disneyland Paris' Famous Galettes Return to the Menu at Three Locations

The French pastry delight returns to Disneyland Paris.

Disneyland Paris has brought back a trio of popular galettes to three locations across the resort.

What's Happening:

  • A galette is a French pastry, typically a flat round or freeform crusty cake – so naturally, it makes sense to offer these at Disneyland Paris.
  • Three galettes are now back on the menu at three Disneyland Paris establishments – Market House Deli & Cookie Kitchen and Victoria’s Home-Style Restaurant at Disneyland Paris, and Fleur de Lys Bar at the Disneyland Hotel.
  • The returning items are:
    • Mickey galette (frangipane) – Market House Deli & Cookie Kitchen

  • Galette to share (croissant, hazelnut, hazelnut praline, roasted hazelnuts – Victoria’s Home-Style Restaurant

  • Pecan crumble galette (puff pastry, almond and pecan frangipane cream, caramel opaline, tuile) – Fleur de Lys Bar

