Calling All Space Rangers: Disneyland Paris Reopens Buzz Lightyear Laser Blast After Extensive Refurb

A lot of enhancements have taken place to restore the attraction to its former glory.

As promised (but barely), one of the favorite attractions at Disneyland Paris, Buzz Lightyear Laser Blast, has reopened once again after a lengthy refurbishment that started earlier this year.

What’s Happening:

Cutting it pretty close to the wire in terms of what they promised, Buzz Lightyear Laser Blast has officially reopened in Discoveryland at Disneyland Paris.

The attraction closed back in July, with the extensive refurbishment taking place over the next few months, with the attraction promised to open by the end of 2025.

In a new video, you can see some of the work done on the “blacklight” system, one of the many improvements made over the past six months.

Teams from Walt Disney Imagineering Paris, Maintenance, and Central Workshops collaborated to restore this classic attraction, restoring it to its former glory.

Inside the attraction, major upgrades were reported to be taking place during the refurb, including the ride vehicles - The XP-41 Space Cruisers - receiving new technology, with the current Astro Blasters fully removed and replaced.

Many of these same ride vehicles are being refreshed with new paint and upgraded dashboards featuring enhanced displays.

The attraction’s interior lighting is also being completely overhauled, with spotlights replaced and special effects refurbished for a sharper, more dynamic look.

The targets used to rack up points in the battle against Zurg are being swapped out for new versions with improved accuracy and performance.

On the exterior of the building, the radars, energy-collecting towers, and futuristic pillars have been repainted and enhanced with updated lighting.

You can see what the exterior of the building looked like mid-refurbishment from our visit back in October.

Guests visiting Disneyland Paris can once again enjoy the favorite attraction, so if you’d like to visit for yourself, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel.

